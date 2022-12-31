ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022

By Andrea Hinds
Maury County Source
 4 days ago
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022.

  • A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue.
  • Southwest issued a statement regarding travel difficulties over the holidays.
  • More performers were announced for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith.

Davidson County Source

  • A two-car crash on Briley Parkway North near Ashland City Highway early Monday morning killed one of the driver’s involved.
  • Dunkin’ is here to help guests take on the winter season with delicious drinks – hot and iced – that will keep spirits bright even during the darkest days of the year.
  • Big 7 Travel released its “50 Best Places to Spend NYE 2022” and Nashville makes the list.

Dickson County Source

  • In 2005, the REAL ID Act established minimum security standards for driver’s license and resident identification card issuance, production and acceptance by Federal agencies.
  • On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals.
  • Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022.

Maury County Source

  • Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas. Read more.
  • Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Read more.
  • The holidays are in full swing and the festivities aren’t done yet! Here is a list of all the events you can experience for NYE 2022 in Maury County. Read more.

Robertson County Source

  • The Tennessee Department of Transportation has implemented an Incident Management Plan for the Interstate 65 widening construction zone in Robertson County.
  • The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased.
  • Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Rutherford Source

  • Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these five events.
  • The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing on Dec. 21 with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues.

Jason & Brittany Aldean, Dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Surprise People With Free Gas

  • Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas.

Sumner County Source

  • Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things. Read more.
  • The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault.
  • If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville.

Williamson Source

  • The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Here are 9 things you may not know about the water tower at The Factory.
  • A new French micro bakery is bringing a taste of France to Franklin.
  • While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor.

Wilson County Source

  • Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, reports Taste of Country.
  • Three juvenile teen suspects, from Nashville, were apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early Wednesday morning.
  • Get out your silly hats, some sparklers and some champagne to toast the end of 2002 and the beginning of 2023.

