Tampa, FL

NFL quarterback recalls rescuing helicopter crash passengers while riding jetski

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert has recalled how he helped rescue the passengers of a Florida sightseeing helicopter that crashed into the ocean .

Gabbert, the backup QB to Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , was out riding jetskis with his brothers when the helicopter went down into Hillsborough Bay.

“I vaguely remember hearing a faint noise, so we turned around, left the yacht club and I just remember looking to the west, and it almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up into four pieces. I saw yellow life jackets,” the NFL star explained.

