How to find your student’s Columbus City Schools new bus route



According to NBC4i, when they return from winter break Wednesday, the bulk of 38,000 students at Columbus City Schools will see at least one change to their bus commute.

Whether it is a new driver, different pick-up and drop-off times, or a changed location — or all of the above, at once — students who take yellow buses to and from a CCS public or charter/non-public school will likely be affected as the district makes changes to all its routes and switches its software.

Some parents, including LyRie Parsons, are worried about the changes, which take effect the day before break ends, according to the district.

Parsons’ daughter’s new bus pick-up and drop-off is outside their neighborhood — and requires her to cross several busy intersections. Parsons said she’s worried about children’s safety.

“Actually get out and walk and see what’s going on in this neighborhood and see what you’re making these kids walk through,” Parsons said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

