What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton

I’m a firm believer that breakfast should be savored. Not even just the food itself, but the atmosphere. The breakfast vibes, if you will. I’m talking about sitting on the porch with a newspaper (I think people still read those) long after you’ve finished your morning coffee. Or arriving at your favorite cafe as soon as they open and chatting with a friend over plates of pastries for hours on end.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO