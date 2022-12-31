Biden Pardons Columbus woman who killed abusive husband

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned an 80-year-old Columbus woman convicted of killing her abusive husband in 1977.

The White House said Biden granted clemency to Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas nearly 50 years after a Washington, D.C. jury convicted her of second-degree murder for fatally shooting her husband, Dr. Yusef Ibn-Tamas, according to court records . Ibn-Thomas, who was 33 years old and pregnant at the time of the shooting, testified her husband repeatedly abused her.

Ibn-Tamas, who until recently worked as a nursing director for an Ohio-based healthcare company, was instrumental in moving the judicial system to recognize battered woman syndrome, the White House said.

