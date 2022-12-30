ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee

House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year.  Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)…
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
WSAV News 3

Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns

Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for […]
Washington Examiner

Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes

Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
The Independent

White House tells top House Republicans to hold their horses on oversight requests

The White House has warned top Republicans who will chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees that they will have to renew any requests for documents or other oversight requests once the GOP formally takes control of the chamber at the start of the 118th Congress next week.The Independent obtained letters to Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan — the incoming chairmen of both committees — from Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber, in which the White House lawyer said the flurry of demands for documents made by the GOP during the 117th Congress carry no legal or constitutional...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Doesn’t Trust Superfan Elise Stefanik

Former President Donald Trump reportedly doesn’t have a great deal of trust in MAGA-loving Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), according to a new profile on the congresswoman. The New York Times reports that on Capitol Hill, Stefanik has earned a reputation for being “diligent in advancing the party’s message” and “unabashedly transactional.” But when it comes to Mar-a-Lago, she has far less street credit. Citing two sources close to Trump, the Times said that among Trump’s closest allies, “stories casting Ms. Stefanik as a potential running mate [to Trump] are regarded as clumsy plants by her own team, and inspire bemusement and mockery.” “Trump liked her, they said, and liked watching her defend him. But even he didn’t trust her,” the report said.

