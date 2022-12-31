Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hate To Burst Your Bubble Jamestown, North Dakota…
People all across the country are dead-set on the notion that aliens are conducting abductions. Well, I guess I should prepare myself then, right? Start boarding up the windows, maybe hide my two cats ( although I'm pretty certain the UFO creatures will leave them alone unless they have a cat box on board ) - so here is the deal, the light show that has been in the skies lately is freaking common folks out. They are certain that little green men ( or women? ) are plucking people off the ground and kidnapping them ( unless they are employees from the IRS, then for sure they won't touch them, for fear of a space audit )
kvrr.com
How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
KEYC
Missing teen from Willmar, Minnesota located safe in North Dakota
WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) -Chloe Lynn Garcia, a 17 year-old juvenile reported missing from Willmar, Minn. on November 9, 2022, has been located safely in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported she was located safely on Jan. 2, 2023. No other details are available at this time.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
newsdakota.com
Northwood Man Struck By Vehicle East of Northwood
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (NDHP) – A Cadillac driven by Jodi Lloyd of Northwood was traveling westbound on Highway 15. approximately 5 miles east of Northwood ND on December 31st around 8:06pm. The Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet driven by Marcia Sherod of Emerado was attempting to pull a third vehicle...
Northwood male injured in pedestrian crash
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a crash that resulted in a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Northwood. According to a report from the NDHP, a Cadilac Escalade SUV, driven by a 59-year-old Northwood woman, was traveling westbound on Highway 15 approximately 5 miles east of Northwood in […]
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
gowatertown.net
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
kvrr.com
Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
valleynewslive.com
Northwood man hit by an SUV while his vehicle was stuck in a ditch
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Northwood man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by an SUV while waiting for his vehicle to be pulled out of a ditch. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 38-year-old Nathaneal Nolden, who was outside the car, was injured in the incident.
KFYR-TV
38-year-old hit and injured standing outside stuck vehicle near Northwood, ND
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old man was standing by his vehicle along Highway 15 near Northwood at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday. His vehicle was stuck in the ditch, and another pickup was attempting to pull the car out of the ditch....
kfgo.com
Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified
FARGO (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
KNOX News Radio
Fatal pedestrian accident on I-29
A fatal pedestrian accident on I-29 south of Fargo this morning (Sunday) left a 19 year old woman dead. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20 year old male driver – and a 20 year old female passenger – were heading south when they observed the female victim standing in the left lane. The driver braked and steered left but struck the pedestrian. The vehicle entered the median and became stuck in the snow.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
valleynewslive.com
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
19-year-old woman killed in Cass County pedestrian crash identified
UPDATE: Jan. 2, 11:34 a.m. HICKSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the 19-year-old woman who was struck on I-29 in the early morning of New Year’s Day. The woman has been identified as Destinee Tuttle from Santee, Nebraska. The Wahpeton driver who struck her still has no […]
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
Comments / 0