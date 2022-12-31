ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Hot 97-5

Hate To Burst Your Bubble Jamestown, North Dakota…

People all across the country are dead-set on the notion that aliens are conducting abductions. Well, I guess I should prepare myself then, right? Start boarding up the windows, maybe hide my two cats ( although I'm pretty certain the UFO creatures will leave them alone unless they have a cat box on board ) - so here is the deal, the light show that has been in the skies lately is freaking common folks out. They are certain that little green men ( or women? ) are plucking people off the ground and kidnapping them ( unless they are employees from the IRS, then for sure they won't touch them, for fear of a space audit )
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
FARGO, ND
KEYC

Missing teen from Willmar, Minnesota located safe in North Dakota

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) -Chloe Lynn Garcia, a 17 year-old juvenile reported missing from Willmar, Minn. on November 9, 2022, has been located safely in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported she was located safely on Jan. 2, 2023. No other details are available at this time.
WILLMAR, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
valleynewslive.com

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Northwood Man Struck By Vehicle East of Northwood

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (NDHP) – A Cadillac driven by Jodi Lloyd of Northwood was traveling westbound on Highway 15. approximately 5 miles east of Northwood ND on December 31st around 8:06pm. The Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet driven by Marcia Sherod of Emerado was attempting to pull a third vehicle...
NORTHWOOD, ND
KX News

Northwood male injured in pedestrian crash

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a crash that resulted in a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Northwood. According to a report from the NDHP, a Cadilac Escalade SUV, driven by a 59-year-old Northwood woman, was traveling westbound on Highway 15 approximately 5 miles east of Northwood in […]
NORTHWOOD, ND
gowatertown.net

Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Northwood man hit by an SUV while his vehicle was stuck in a ditch

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Northwood man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by an SUV while waiting for his vehicle to be pulled out of a ditch. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 38-year-old Nathaneal Nolden, who was outside the car, was injured in the incident.
NORTHWOOD, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified

FARGO (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Fatal pedestrian accident on I-29

A fatal pedestrian accident on I-29 south of Fargo this morning (Sunday) left a 19 year old woman dead. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20 year old male driver – and a 20 year old female passenger – were heading south when they observed the female victim standing in the left lane. The driver braked and steered left but struck the pedestrian. The vehicle entered the median and became stuck in the snow.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
CASS COUNTY, ND

