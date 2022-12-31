ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This column was written by artificial intelligence | Vince Bzdek

By Vince Bzdek
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHyZ0_0jzPJPt400

Today’s column is a first: a Q&A with a non-human.

You may have heard about ChatGPT, which is taking the tech world by storm right now and giving anyone who wants to try it a taste of how artificial intelligence is already shaping our future lives. ChatGPT is an internet bot that can answer your questions in full sentences, write an essay for you, compose a song, do 3-D animation, write computer code, even write a newspaper column, as you’ll see below.

ChatGPT is powered by an AI system called a large language model that ingests huge amounts of text from the internet and uses algorithms to find patterns through trial and error. ChatGPT doesn't think, per se, instead it predicts what words should come next in sequences of words based on the phrases and concepts most commonly strung together in the internet data it has trained on. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has released this model to the public before it is finished, hoping feedback from users like you and me makes it better.

Microsoft and Meta have both released chat bots in recent years, but had to remove them after they began spewing racist, xenophobic and filthy language.

OpenAI hopes ChatGPT is something different. The bot has now been used by more than a million people. And though OpenAI has warned that ChatGPT “may occasionally generate incorrect information” and “produce harmful instructions or biased content,” the company hopes the public feedback it is getting now will allow them to refine the technology to eliminate inaccuracies and toxic responses so that their chatbot becomes more and more, how shall we say it ... human?

So without further ado, a conversation with a machine:

ChatGPT, can you write a column about ChatGPT for a newspaper?

As the world continues to shift away from face-to-face communication due to the pandemic, more people are turning to technology to connect. One of the newest tools to do so is ChatGPT, a breakthrough text-based conversational agent created by the tech firm OpenAI.

Unlike the traditional chatbots available today, ChatGPT has the capacity to hold natural and engaging conversations with people. The program doesn't rely on canned responses, and it is designed to mimic the way humans converse and interact. This means conversations are more dynamic and less repetitive, allowing for real human-like relationships.

Additionally, ChatGPT can hold conversations far beyond basic topics like the weather or current events. It is designed to understand complex topics, allowing for wide-ranging conversations about anything from current affairs to personalized advice.

ChatGPT is the perfect tool for anyone looking to bridge the gap caused by physical distancing. Its features allow for meaningful interaction and thoughtful … (conversation was cut off here.)

Do you think chatbots will revolutionize the tech industry?

Yes, chatbots are revolutionizing the tech industry by automating customer service and allowing companies to handle customer interactions more efficiently. In addition, chatbots are also being used to create personalized experiences and to automate complex tasks. The technology is being adopted by businesses in many industries including healthcare, retail, banking and more. Ultimately, the use of chatbots could lead to more efficient and cost-effective customer services.

Is ChatGPT a better way to search for information than Google?

No, Google is still the most comprehensive search engine and the go-to source for many people. The ChatGPT technology is a relatively new development and its search capabilities may not be as advanced as Google's.

What are the most important issues facing my home state of Colorado in 2023?

1. Education: Educating children is among the most pressing issues for Colorado and other states in the years ahead. Education funding and policy must reflect this priority in the state's budget.

2. Climate Change: The consequences of climate change will continue to be felt in Colorado in the years to come. The state must take steps to mitigate and adapt to the changing environment to ensure that its citizens and industry are able to survive and thrive.

3. Health Care: Access to health care is a critical issue in Colorado and across the country, and the state must continue to make strides towards ensuring that everyone in the state has access to affordable, quality health care.

4. Immigration: Colorado is home to many immigrants, and the policies the state enacts in its immigration policies will have a direct impact on its economy and citizens.

5. Jobs and the Economy: Colorado's economy is strong, but this strength must be leveraged in order .. (again, conversation was cut off here.)

Is ChatGPT inherently progressive, given that it was built by progressive-minded scientists?

No, ChatGPT is not "inherently progressive" just because it was built by progressive scientists. The technology itself has no political or ideological implications, and could be used in various ways by people of any political orientation.

Since ChatGPT relies on the internet for its information, and there is disinformation on the internet, won’t answers be unreliable?

No. ChatGPT has a feedback system that allows users to rate the answers to every question. This feedback helps ChatGPT improve its accuracy over time by providing the system with more data and refining its understandings of new conversations. The system is also constantly updating information from reputable sources or verified sources on current events to ensure that the answers it provides are reliable.

Can teachers tell the difference between a ChatGPT essay and a student’s?

It depends on the quality of the essay written by the ChatGPT and the student's writing skills. If the ChatGPT essay is of good quality and the student has strong writing skills, then it can be difficult to tell the difference. If the ChatGPT essay is of poor quality and the student is a weaker writer, then it may be easier to tell the difference.

In closing, could you write a song in the style of John Denver about skiing?

Verse 1

Skiing up the mountain, feel the chill in the air,

Beneath the open sky, breathtaking view everywhere.

It's you and me divin' down the slope,

Sailing fast and free, freedom we bestow.

Chorus

Oh how I love skiing, a whirl that I can’t stop.

I’m going higher and higher, the view I have to see.

Each time I ski I'm feeling alive,

Breezing down the path of pure delight.

Verse 2

Racing to the bottom, with the snow like a pillow,

Dancing on the drifts and runnin' up the hills.

My it’s such a lark, the thrill of sky and spark,

Sailing shoulder to shoulder, I'm just so alive.

Chorus

Oh how I love skiing, a whirl that I can’t stop.

I’m going higher and higher, the view I have to see.

Each time I ski I'm feeling alive,

Breezing down the path of pure delight.

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

You’ll never guess the new state Eric Adams says is shipping migrants to NYC

There’s “no more room at the inn,” Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday after word that Colorado plans to ship migrants to New York City and Chicago. Adams called the migrant crisis a “national embarrassment” as he renewed his call for a billion dollars in emergency relief from federal officials on WABC radio’s “Sid and Friends in the Morning.” “We received over 30,000 asylum seekers that are in need of not only shelter, but food, education for children, health care and some of the basic items that are needed,” Adams told radio host Sid Rosenberg, as he continued his call for financial support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Markets Insider

Nobel economist Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's bizarre Twitter antics and 'lack of impulse control' have accelerated Tesla's inevitable demise as a market leader

Elon Musk's Twitter circus has accelerated Tesla's decline in the EV market, Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to Musk's controversial tweets, which have alienated Tesla's affluent and liberal customers. The economics of the EV market and Musk's antics mean Tesla is unlikely to see long-term profits to justify...
The Denver Gazette

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, died Tuesday in Houston. He was 90. NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement but did not include its cause. His family said through a spokesman, Jeff Carr, that Cunningham died in a hospital "from complications of a fall, after a full and complete life.”
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising

Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year. The company tweeted late Tuesday that “we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the...
New York Post

Elon Musk downsizes Twitter headquarters to two floors from six

Months after laying off thousands of employees at Twitter, new owner Elon Musk is now downsizing its San Francisco headquarters. The social media platform, which Musk took over in October in a whopping $44 billion deal, has reduced its space by two-thirds at 1355 Market St., the San Francisco Business Times reported, citing the New York Times. After missing rent payments, Twitter has gone from six floors to occupying only two. Twitter laid off about half of its 7,500-employee global workforce in early November, as Musk enacted a drastic cost-cutting plan. This included 800 who were based in San Francisco. Shorenstein...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Center Square

California planning gun microstamp database

(The Center Square) - On July 1, 2022, California Penal Code section 31910 was revised. The change required semiautomatic pistols sold in California to have microstamping technology. A microstamp acts like a fingerprint in identifying ammunition cartridges and the gun from which it was fired. The firing pin imposes an identifying stamp on the round's primer as it’s discharged.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coinbureau.com

They’re Going to Buy Bitcoin! 😮

If you had told me just a year ago that central banks could soon be buying bitcoin, I would have asked for some of the hopium you were smoking. However, according to a recent report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), this could be a reality in 2025. That’s because the “bank of central bankers” has provided the clearest framework yet for how central banks could allocate crypto to their balance sheets.
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

Looking back on 2022, it will be tempting for investors to focus solely on the agonizing downturn inflicted on the major U.S. stock market indexes. The bear market has mauled each one, but the worst performer -- by a country mile -- is the Nasdaq Composite. The tech-centric index began its descent more than a year ago and is still down by nearly 35% from its late 2021 high.
TheStreet

Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers

Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
HackerNoon

How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners

Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.
ValueWalk

Tesla’s Production Capacity Outstrips Incoming Orders – Shortseller

Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended December 31, 2022, discussing their short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Despite running its new factories in the U.S. and Germany at only around 20% of capacity, massive amounts of excess Tesla inventory piled up in Q4, spurring huge, margin-slashing price cuts in China, Europe, the U.S. and Canada & Mexico, and even forcing the company’s China plant to slash December and January production.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy