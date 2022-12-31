Today’s column is a first: a Q&A with a non-human.

You may have heard about ChatGPT, which is taking the tech world by storm right now and giving anyone who wants to try it a taste of how artificial intelligence is already shaping our future lives. ChatGPT is an internet bot that can answer your questions in full sentences, write an essay for you, compose a song, do 3-D animation, write computer code, even write a newspaper column, as you’ll see below.

ChatGPT is powered by an AI system called a large language model that ingests huge amounts of text from the internet and uses algorithms to find patterns through trial and error. ChatGPT doesn't think, per se, instead it predicts what words should come next in sequences of words based on the phrases and concepts most commonly strung together in the internet data it has trained on. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has released this model to the public before it is finished, hoping feedback from users like you and me makes it better.

Microsoft and Meta have both released chat bots in recent years, but had to remove them after they began spewing racist, xenophobic and filthy language.

OpenAI hopes ChatGPT is something different. The bot has now been used by more than a million people. And though OpenAI has warned that ChatGPT “may occasionally generate incorrect information” and “produce harmful instructions or biased content,” the company hopes the public feedback it is getting now will allow them to refine the technology to eliminate inaccuracies and toxic responses so that their chatbot becomes more and more, how shall we say it ... human?

So without further ado, a conversation with a machine:

ChatGPT, can you write a column about ChatGPT for a newspaper?

As the world continues to shift away from face-to-face communication due to the pandemic, more people are turning to technology to connect. One of the newest tools to do so is ChatGPT, a breakthrough text-based conversational agent created by the tech firm OpenAI.

Unlike the traditional chatbots available today, ChatGPT has the capacity to hold natural and engaging conversations with people. The program doesn't rely on canned responses, and it is designed to mimic the way humans converse and interact. This means conversations are more dynamic and less repetitive, allowing for real human-like relationships.

Additionally, ChatGPT can hold conversations far beyond basic topics like the weather or current events. It is designed to understand complex topics, allowing for wide-ranging conversations about anything from current affairs to personalized advice.

ChatGPT is the perfect tool for anyone looking to bridge the gap caused by physical distancing. Its features allow for meaningful interaction and thoughtful … (conversation was cut off here.)

Do you think chatbots will revolutionize the tech industry?

Yes, chatbots are revolutionizing the tech industry by automating customer service and allowing companies to handle customer interactions more efficiently. In addition, chatbots are also being used to create personalized experiences and to automate complex tasks. The technology is being adopted by businesses in many industries including healthcare, retail, banking and more. Ultimately, the use of chatbots could lead to more efficient and cost-effective customer services.

Is ChatGPT a better way to search for information than Google?

No, Google is still the most comprehensive search engine and the go-to source for many people. The ChatGPT technology is a relatively new development and its search capabilities may not be as advanced as Google's.

What are the most important issues facing my home state of Colorado in 2023?

1. Education: Educating children is among the most pressing issues for Colorado and other states in the years ahead. Education funding and policy must reflect this priority in the state's budget.

2. Climate Change: The consequences of climate change will continue to be felt in Colorado in the years to come. The state must take steps to mitigate and adapt to the changing environment to ensure that its citizens and industry are able to survive and thrive.

3. Health Care: Access to health care is a critical issue in Colorado and across the country, and the state must continue to make strides towards ensuring that everyone in the state has access to affordable, quality health care.

4. Immigration: Colorado is home to many immigrants, and the policies the state enacts in its immigration policies will have a direct impact on its economy and citizens.

5. Jobs and the Economy: Colorado's economy is strong, but this strength must be leveraged in order .. (again, conversation was cut off here.)

Is ChatGPT inherently progressive, given that it was built by progressive-minded scientists?

No, ChatGPT is not "inherently progressive" just because it was built by progressive scientists. The technology itself has no political or ideological implications, and could be used in various ways by people of any political orientation.

Since ChatGPT relies on the internet for its information, and there is disinformation on the internet, won’t answers be unreliable?

No. ChatGPT has a feedback system that allows users to rate the answers to every question. This feedback helps ChatGPT improve its accuracy over time by providing the system with more data and refining its understandings of new conversations. The system is also constantly updating information from reputable sources or verified sources on current events to ensure that the answers it provides are reliable.

Can teachers tell the difference between a ChatGPT essay and a student’s?

It depends on the quality of the essay written by the ChatGPT and the student's writing skills. If the ChatGPT essay is of good quality and the student has strong writing skills, then it can be difficult to tell the difference. If the ChatGPT essay is of poor quality and the student is a weaker writer, then it may be easier to tell the difference.

In closing, could you write a song in the style of John Denver about skiing?

Verse 1

Skiing up the mountain, feel the chill in the air,

Beneath the open sky, breathtaking view everywhere.

It's you and me divin' down the slope,

Sailing fast and free, freedom we bestow.

Chorus

Oh how I love skiing, a whirl that I can’t stop.

I’m going higher and higher, the view I have to see.

Each time I ski I'm feeling alive,

Breezing down the path of pure delight.

Verse 2

Racing to the bottom, with the snow like a pillow,

Dancing on the drifts and runnin' up the hills.

My it’s such a lark, the thrill of sky and spark,

Sailing shoulder to shoulder, I'm just so alive.

Chorus

Oh how I love skiing, a whirl that I can’t stop.

I’m going higher and higher, the view I have to see.

Each time I ski I'm feeling alive,

Breezing down the path of pure delight.