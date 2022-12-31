Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Jeff Goldblum Said Ex-Wife Geena Davis ‘Made Falling In Love So Easy’
Jeff Goldblum is a Hollywood icon known for his quirky persona and tall frame. For more than three decades, he has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men. Behind the scenes, his life has been remarkably drama-free. Goldblum has enjoyed a few great love affairs in his life, including a whirlwind romance with fellow …
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’
The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage
Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne spinoff reveals update with behind-the-scenes pictures
The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has confirmed the Rick and Michonne spinoff is one step closer to hitting our screens. Currently in pre-production, the upcoming series in the zombie survivalist franchise will follow protagonist Rick Grimes (Love Actually's Andrew Lincoln) and fierce katana-wielding Michonne (Black Panther's Danai Gurira) as the post-apocalyptic couple try to find each other.
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Revealed
The long-awaited live-action Barbie movie now has a trailer. Here’s the first footage of Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) taking on the role of Mattel’s iconic fashion doll.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Babylon' Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle's Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age ExcessHenry Cavill's Next Play: 'Warhammer 40,000' Series for Amazon'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sets Sail at Overseas Box Office With $16M Opening Day The brief teaser that dropped Friday shows Robbie as both the first Barbie, winking at a group of girls, and as a glossier newer version of the toy. The preview...
Kathryn Hahn reveals the first thought she had after meeting Daniel Craig on Glass Onion set
Kathryn Hahn has shared the funny thought she had after first meeting Daniel Craig.The actor, whose credits include Bad Moms and WandaVision, appears in Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, which is available to stream on Netflix now.Craig returns in the murder mystery film as Benoit Blanc, with a whole new cast of suspects, one of whom is played by Hahn.Speaking at the film’s premiere, Hahn was asked what first went through her mind when Craig walked on to set.She told Variety: “I think, ‘Woah, I have such a crush on your wife – what am I gonna...
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
Paris Hilton releases new version of ‘Stars Are Blind’
Paris Hilton is back to see “what love can do” for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.”. The socialite (and occasional actress, musician, model, and youth advocate) originally released the song as a single off her debut studio album, Paris. The love song topped charts around the world.
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Says Muppets Crossover a "Good Idea"
In the weeks since it first debuted, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has absolutely delighted its viewers. The Knives Out sequel introduced a slew of memorable new characters to surround Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) — leading some fans to speculate as to what future installments could entail. One prevailing fan theory has been a crossover between Knives Out and the Muppets, in which Blanc would be the only human character. In a recent video interview posted on Netflix's social media accounts, writer-director Rian Johnson addressed the possibility, calling it "a pretty good idea." He also elaborated on the possibility in a recent interview with Netflix's TUDUM blog.
