kpic
New year’s goals for your pets
When it comes to setting new year's resolutions, why should humans have all the fun? The start of a new year is the perfect time to set goals for your pet, too. Whether you’re looking to get them more exercise or helping them become better behaved, here are some tips on how to make 2023 the best year yet for your furry friend.
momcollective.com
Fireworks and Keeping your Pets Calm
There are a couple of times of the year when many people throw caution to the wind despite warnings that fireworks are illegal within city limits, and decide to put on their own front yard show. While pretty for their friends and family it can be challenging for their neighbors with small sleeping children or those with nervous animals that don’t understand the very loud noises.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
Veterinary charity warns pet owners over danger of festive treats
A mother whose dog needed emergency treatment after eating chocolate has joined a charity in urging pet owners to be extra vigilant when it comes to Christmas treats.Bichon Frise puppy Shabba became ill after he ate a chocolate version of “Elf on the shelf”.His owner, Sarah McCullagh, had bought the chocolate for her son William, 14.She contacted the PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) charity, which offers advice and free and low-cost veterinary care to pet owners in need across the UK.They advised Ms McCullagh, 38, to take the four-month-old puppy to their out-of-hours provider, Vets Now, in Charing Cross, Glasgow.She...
pethelpful.com
Shelter Full of Dogs with No Potential Adopters During the Holidays Is Heartbreaking
As you and your loved ones gather around the dinner table this holiday season, it can be heartbreaking to remember all of the people and animals who won't be enjoying the same kind of comfort. Shelter pets, in particular, will be missing out on a lot of warmth, love, and delicious food this winter, so it's difficult to see crowded kennels. Unfortunately, though, that's exactly what @heartsforpawsrescuedavis is seeing this Christmas.
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Best Healthy Pet Treats on Chewy Today
Pets would surely be thrilled at the variety of delights available if they could shop for themselves. However, nutrition will...
The Best Thing I’ve Ever Bought for My Dog, as an Anxious Pet Parent
As a dog trainer who is also an anxious pet parent, having a GPS tracker attached to my dog's collar has been one of the best things I've ever done to manage my anxiety. My dog is the center of my world, and one of my biggest fears is that she could get lost. Even though I'm very careful, knowing I can open an app on my phone and instantly know exactly where my dog is gives me so much peace of mind.
pethelpful.com
Pet Hotel Shares the Sweet and Funny Items Dogs Bring From Home
@TikTok account holder @Spotonpets is a veterinary hospital and hotel for dogs and cats and they recently uploaded a cute video which shows everything dogs and cats bring with them for a stay at their facility.
catingtonpost.com
Choosing The Right Toys For Your Cat’s Age and Activity Level
Don't let your cat's age or activity level be an obstacle to finding the right toy! With a little creativity, you can select toys that are appropriate for any cat. Keep reading for some tips on how to pick the perfect playthings for your furry friend.
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
Why are cats scared of cucumbers?
Why are cats scared of cucumbers? We spoke to vet experts to find out if this feline fear is just a myth or genuine
katzenworld.co.uk
Drivers Warned of Sleeping Cat Danger
Motorists have been warned of the dangers of accidentally killing a cat this winter after experts said pets could be sheltering beneath cars on cold mornings. Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk are warning car owners to be vigilant before heading off as cats may be found sleeping under vehicles on winter mornings.
Basic dog training tips from the experts behind Link Smart Wearable Pet devices
Did you know that January is National Dog Training Month? Well the people behind the Link Smart wearable pet devices are here to remind us all. For anyone unfamiliar with Link, and their Link My Pet app, this is a brand of wearable pet devices that will not only act as a GPS for your dog, but it will also monitor their health and overall well-being. And you can find all of the information about their health in the app associated with these devices. In fact, we wrote about the brand and their pet devices in the past, because we are fans of what they have to offer and the fact that they help us monitor our pups overall health and well-being.
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Safely Care for Both Fish and Cats in the Same Home
Keeping cats and fish together sounds like a crazy idea…at least at first. After all, cats eat fish, and many of them will try to get into the fish tank – sometimes with disastrous results. Yet, some people have made it work.
Watch: Wedged cat rescued from tire well of car in England
Firefighters in England said a cat rescued from the wheel well of a car is believed to have been stuck in the vehicle for about five days.
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Training Apps In 2023: Top 5 Resources For Your Growing Pup, According To Experts
Your puppy is SO cute! But the jumping on guests is, well, not so much. That’s why training is an important part of pup parenting. But if the cost of hiring a pro makes you want to lay down, roll over and play dead, a dog training app may be for you. These are a fraction of the price you’ll pay for puppy school — and according to experts, the investment will likely be worth it. That’s why we checked out 15 expert reviews to find out which were the best dog training apps in the digital marketplace.
Caring for animals can be tough. What vets don't want you to overlook when it comes to your pet.
New to pet ownership? Here's what veterinarians and experts told us about Pet Care 101 and what many owners are overlooking.
petpress.net
5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Becoming a Dog Owner
Do you want to become a dog owner? Before taking on the responsibilities of caring for a canine companion, there are many important questions that you should ask yourself. Whether you are considering adopting a dog or purchasing one from a breeder, it is essential that you carefully consider your lifestyle and financial situation to determine if you are ready for the responsibility of owning a dog.
