alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
Comeback Town: A Birmingham legend touched my life
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame,...
thisisalabama.org
Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History
So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham
New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
When do students in North Alabama go back to class after winter break?
Winter break winding down and students across the Tennessee Valley will soon head back to class for the spring semester.
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
Alabama Football: One offseason distraction best to ignore
It is officially the offseason for Alabama Football. Though four games will be played on Jan. 2 and a big one, on Jan. 9, many Crimson Tide fans have turned their focus to anticipation for the 2023 season. Distracting attention toward next season, some Crimson Tide fans are dreading a...
selmasun.com
Three possible tax cuts in Alabama in 2023
With a new year, new legislature and a string of annual budget surpluses, hope springs eternal for tax relief in Alabama. With that, there are three key areas for policymakers to consider in 2023. Income Tax. Alabama was one of the only southeastern states in 2021 and 2022 not to...
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
Alabama politics 2023: Gov. Ivey’s potential focus on education, Alabama lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a new year full of potential and new beginnings, and many are chomping at the bit to see what’s in store. For Alabama politics, CBS42 political analyst, Steve Flowers, says Governor Kay Ivey and the state legislature could have several different cards up their sleeves when it comes to their […]
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Huge Announcement
One week after announcing his decision to declare for the NFL Draft, Alabama kicker Will Reichard has changed his mind. "After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience," Reichard said in a statement. "I have decided ...
getnews.info
Moe Buys Homes LLC Expands Into All Alabama Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
Moe Buys Homes LLC announces an expansion into all Alabama markets. Moe Buys Homes LLC has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Moe Buys Homes LLC has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
Hank Williams died 70 years ago today: 20,000 attended 1953 Alabama funeral
Hank Williams, the 29-year-old King of Country Music, was to have flown to Charleston, West Virginia for a New Year’s Eve concert but an ice storm near Nashville kept him away. The Georgiana native hired a college student, Charles Carr, to drive him to perform a concert planned in...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
Several singers on Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ list are from Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the years, some of the most celebrated musicians in the world have had a connection to Alabama. From jazz composer Sun Ra being born in Birmingham to Aretha Franklin recording her first major single in Muscle Shoals, there have been many musicians who have called Alabama home. Recently, Rolling Stone […]
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
