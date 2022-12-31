ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Comeback Town: A Birmingham legend touched my life

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History

So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham

New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Three possible tax cuts in Alabama in 2023

With a new year, new legislature and a string of annual budget surpluses, hope springs eternal for tax relief in Alabama. With that, there are three key areas for policymakers to consider in 2023. Income Tax. Alabama was one of the only southeastern states in 2021 and 2022 not to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Sprucing up Sulphur Springs

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth.  “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.”  Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
getnews.info

Moe Buys Homes LLC Expands Into All Alabama Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Moe Buys Homes LLC announces an expansion into all Alabama markets. Moe Buys Homes LLC has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Moe Buys Homes LLC has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers

Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy