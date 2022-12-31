ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Stunning photos from Notre Dame's Gator Bowl victory

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZjAV_0jzPDkyN00

Nobody who watched Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina to close the 2022 season will soon forget it. It was a game that featured a two-touchdown comeback by the Irish, a pair of pick-sixes against Notre Dame, a fake punt that South Carolina scored a touchdown on, and more memorable plays than one can count.

We’ve been recapping the thrilling end of Notre Dame’s season at Fighting Irish Wire but also wanted to give you a chance to look back at some of the best photos from the thriller in Jacksonville. Check out a variety of those photographs from the memorable Notre Dame victory below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qIfQ_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYHlY_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fw2kJ_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8bty_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWdYt_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQB1b_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHHYM_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGxcE_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsTLO_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhM0a_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEd1X_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNuw7_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYlTX_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IabL_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVWUD_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5dB2_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgnKk_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hf2Y_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tV65T_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzGVp_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUxyZ_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjiNM_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rxDJ_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9rcx_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMxl2_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLhfy_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQbzx_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4dL5_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kimil_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVBp9_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzLqg_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eduHS_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyo3g_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzRBG_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyYFI_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8IAF_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBH4d_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSxPm_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RXBo_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkqrU_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4aX6_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaVoq_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYCHN_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mg2JX_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXTpI_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0pmM_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1nAd_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLHJi_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH9YZ_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Atsy3_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbmbi_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LF5e_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ixCn_0jzPDkyN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4MTw_0jzPDkyN00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

It was a really good bowl season for Notre Dame Football

The college football bowl season is more than “your team” and the college football playoffs. It’s one last chance to raise your fist in glory as a rival or a hated program goes down in flames. With so much roster upheaval all across the country prior to the bowls, it’s hard to really take anything away from most of the results — but everything still counts.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Defensive back TaRiq Bracy says his goodbye to the Irish

On Tuesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Tariq Bracy sent out his farewells to Notre Dame in an Instagram post as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. In case you were wondering... no. TaRiq Bracy does not have any college eligibility left to use in 2023. I actually made this mistake about a month ago until it was pointed out to me that he played in 7 games during his freshman year in 2018.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her second game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up seven points and a game-high nine rebounds as No. 5 Notre Dame steamrolled its first opponent of the calendar year, Boston College, 85-48. Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium, along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points. Bransford was also 5-for-5 from the field.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses

AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
AKRON, IN
columbusnews-report.com

Amish country is setting for mystery thriller

Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University president mourns passing of Pope Benedict XVI

University President Fr. John Jenkins mourned the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a press release Saturday. Pope Benedict died Saturday in Vatican City at the age of 95. “Notre Dame joins the Church and the world in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict,” Jenkins said. “At once a luminous scholar and a devoted laborer in the vineyard of the Lord, Pope Benedict gave witness to the complementarity of faith and reason for a world which so often misunderstands both.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Edwardsburg man, 18, killed in collision on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway

An Edwardsburg man was killed in a collision that happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The initial investigation shows that a 57-year-old Edwardsburg man stopped his vehicle, halfway on the shoulder of the roadway and halfway in the southbound lane, to strap an appliance on top of their vehicle.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy