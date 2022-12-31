Stunning photos from Notre Dame's Gator Bowl victory

Nobody who watched Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina to close the 2022 season will soon forget it. It was a game that featured a two-touchdown comeback by the Irish, a pair of pick-sixes against Notre Dame, a fake punt that South Carolina scored a touchdown on, and more memorable plays than one can count.

We’ve been recapping the thrilling end of Notre Dame’s season at Fighting Irish Wire but also wanted to give you a chance to look back at some of the best photos from the thriller in Jacksonville. Check out a variety of those photographs from the memorable Notre Dame victory below: