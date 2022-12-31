Read full article on original website
Nooksack Valley stands atop NWC after win over Lynden
LYNDEN — Star guard Devin Coppinger and Nooksack Valley were too much to handle for the Lynden Lions as they fell 60-47 to a relentless Pioneers team on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Coppinger had a team-high 17 points and helped lead the Pioneer squad to victory. Other contributors were juniors Tana Hoekema and Lainey Kimball, Hoekema was second on the team with 13 points followed by Kimball’s 11 points.
Sedro-Woolley, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson
Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season
Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
Granite Falls standoff leads to arrest of suspect in Monday night Marysville homicide
After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls, a man was arrested in connection to Monday night’s homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On Monday night, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According to police, a woman...
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61
SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
WSDOT captures cougar using I-90 wildlife undercrossing
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation was able to capture a cougar using the I-90 wildlife undercrossing, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. According to WSDOT, it’s the second cougar that’s used the undercrossing structures. So far in 2023, a couple coyotes and...
Seattle weather: 2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!
SEATTLE - Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023!. New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!
Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide
On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
Two Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were...
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
East Wenatchee police recover 6 stolen catalytic converters; Seattle man arrested
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police last week recovered six stolen catalytic converters after a Seattle man reportedly got a rental truck stuck in the snow. Police on Dec. 29 responded to multiple reports of two men cutting catalytic converters from vehicles in the Costco parking lot. Witnesses say the suspects were spotted driving a United Rentals truck with Indiana license plates, according to East Wenatchee police.
