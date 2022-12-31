Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Servite, Northwood, Yorba Linda, Villa Park and Foothill capture Tuesday victories
Servite 59, Fairmont Prep 44: Scott Schulz scored 19 points and Joaquin Rigdon added 11 points to lead the Friars. Servite (9-4) opens Trinity League play Wednesday hosting St. John Bosco. Northwood 75, University 68: The Timberwolves (9-9, 1-0) won their Pacific Coast League opener Tuesday on the road against...
KTLA.com
Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28
Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the third of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Woody's Bar-B-Q, located in Los Angeles and Inglewood. Rodney Phillips, who currently operates the restaurant and is the son of its late founder Woody...
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
More rain expected for Southern California
Rain is set to move into the area Tuesday morning, according to Southland forecasters, a day after the skies cleared for the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.As part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National Weather Service predicts rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange County Tuesday morning. Heavier rain and strong winds are forecast as part of a stronger Pacific storm system expected to impact the Southland Wednesday through Thursday.Clouds were thickening Monday with partly and mostly cloudy skies expected to blanket the Southland Tuesday, growing denser as the...
L.A. Weekly
Nardcore Night in Long Beach
Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
Louisiana’s Feed Your Soul float presented by Louisiana Travel, or the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat, rolled in the 2023 Rose Parade®
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across Southland
Monday morning's crisp weather -- a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena -- isn't expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as Monday evening, according to Southland forecasters.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California
I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
2urbangirls.com
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena
SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway offramp from the westbound freeway...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gets break from rain for New Year’s Day, but more storms coming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena...
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
