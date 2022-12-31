ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28

Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

More rain expected for Southern California

Rain is set to move into the area Tuesday morning, according to Southland forecasters, a day after the skies cleared for the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.As part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National Weather Service predicts rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange County Tuesday morning. Heavier rain and strong winds are forecast as part of a stronger Pacific storm system expected to impact the Southland Wednesday through Thursday.Clouds were thickening Monday with partly and mostly cloudy skies expected to blanket the Southland Tuesday, growing denser as the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nardcore Night in Long Beach

Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California

I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
SAN MARINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Anaheim

A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway offramp from the westbound freeway...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy