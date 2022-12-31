Read full article on original website
Yakima Valley Libraries remove late fines with community in mind
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Valley Library system has dropped the late fines within their libraries and all previous balances have been erased. The new change kicked into action on the first of the year.
Selah Fire Department sees increase in call volume for volunteer staff
SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department saw a 15% increase in call volume in 2022. There were over three hundred more calls than in 2021. SFD also operates with a crew that’s 85-90% volunteer firefighters. The volunteers offer their time to their community on top of their family...
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: Power has been restored. Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could...
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
City councilmember selected to fill open seat in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has filled its vacant councilmember position with Ryan Whitten, from Prosser, according to a press release from the City of Richland. Council seat 7 was left open at the start of the year after Michael Alvarez was elected Benton County Commissioner in the 2022 midterm elections.
Yakima County reports post-holiday increase in COVID-19 cases
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in Yakima County and asking the community to take preventative measures against respiratory illnesses. It is reportedly likely this is related to recent holiday gatherings and travel. Between November 15 and December 26, COVID-19...
Friday Jan. 6th Weather Forecast
High Wind Warning for the foothills of the Blues from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Wind speeds will range from 30-40 mph with gusts over 55 mph, the strongest looks like it'll be Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the foothills of the Blues. Could see fallen trees...
Afternoon news update Jan. 6: Lucian Munguia memorial set, two years since Capitol riots, FDA approves Alzheimer's drug and more
A memorial service for Lucian Munguia will be held in Yakima on January 7. A moment of silence was held in honor of the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riots of January 6 and the FDA has approved a new Alzheimer's drug that slows the progression of the disease.
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
Evening rain and gusty wind
Patchy freezing fog this morning (locally dense in the Kittitas Valley) with increasing afternoon clouds and rain showers developing after 6-8 PM. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Freezing Fog Advisory - Kittitas County... Until Noon. Visibility at...
