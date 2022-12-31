Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Fresh footprints in the snow lead investigators to man accused of cutting copper from trucks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern trucks in December, according to the probable cause affidavit. Richard Aguilera, 28, was charged with misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction. On December 27, an officer with the St. Joseph County...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
WNDU
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
95.3 MNC
Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart
A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
2 dead from 'celebratory gunfire' at New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County
Van Buren County Sheriff's are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead during a New Year's Eve party.
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on Ashland Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Ashland Avenue Monday night. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Rachel Havrick of South Bend. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police...
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers Increases Speedy Reward Payout
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Michiana Crime Stoppers increased its Speedy Reward payout in the new year. The organization who's celebrating its 40th year increased its speedy reward from $200 to $300 for a tip that leads to the arrest of a fugitive. (a person who already has a warrant issued...
Man arrested for discharging weapon at midnight, shooting and killing two
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a nearby man discharged his weapon in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened five minutes after midnight In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was at a...
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WNDU
One person hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
Man arrested following Porter Twp. assault
A man was arrested in Porter Township on allegations of assault by strangulation. Deputies say he had two other outstanding warrants from two different counties.
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in shooting along Lincoln Way West in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s west side. Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one...
inkfreenews.com
Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House
PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
