South Bend, IN

WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart

A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify victim of homicide on Ashland Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Ashland Avenue Monday night. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Rachel Havrick of South Bend. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers Increases Speedy Reward Payout

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Michiana Crime Stoppers increased its Speedy Reward payout in the new year. The organization who's celebrating its 40th year increased its speedy reward from $200 to $300 for a tip that leads to the arrest of a fugitive. (a person who already has a warrant issued...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One person hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House

PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023

(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
MICHIANA, MI
max983.net

Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon

Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
BOURBON, IN

