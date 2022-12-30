FlexCare Digital Health and docsnap partner to Expand Services to Members, Families, Employers, Veterans, Medicare, and Medicaid Patients

Read full article on original website
Related
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
L.A. Weekly
The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia
View the original article about The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia at Buy CBD Pens. The multitasking nature of the compound CBD has been known to be beneficial in the treatment of many complicated medical conditions that are usually unresponsive to conventional treatment methods. A form of childhood epilepsy is the only medical condition that can be treated using the only FDA approved CBD medication, Epidiolex. Beyond that one condition, there is only limited clinical data to support the beneficial effects of CBD, owing to very few and randomized trials. The situation is not grim per se, since CBD products are progressing towards getting approved for treatment of many medical conditions.
enewschannels.com
Living Benefits Awareness Month 2023 with Theme – GoFundYourself – Launched by Alliance Group
(LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.) — NEWS: Alliance Group launched their sixth annual Living Benefits Awareness Month, or LBAM, to be observed throughout the month of January 2023. The industry-wide campaign, which takes place each January, aims to educate consumers on the importance of owning Living Benefits life insurance and the role it plays in protecting families’ financial security.
ahchealthenews.com
If you take care of others, you need self-care too
According to the Family Caregiving Alliance, 46-59% of all caregivers suffer varying forms of clinical depression. Many are likely to have a poor diet, insomnia, no exercise and often postpone self-care appointments in the interest of their loved one’s care. According to Mary Fox, a nurse practitioner with Aurora...
raps.org
Enhancing diversity in clinical trial populations: An agency-industry perspective
Achieving health equity – the opportunity for all patients to live a healthy life, irrespective of their circumstances – requires the collective effort of the entire medical product development ecosystem. An example of such a collaboration took place at the September 2022 RAPS Convergence in Phoenix, Arizona, with joint presentations by representatives from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and industry (Pfizer) who discussed enhancing diversity in clinical trial populations. The topics covered diversity, its importance in clinical trials, relevant regulatory policies, initiatives to encourage recruitment of diverse populations, and a practical tool (diversity plan template) for submission to regulators. This article, written by the presenters, includes a summary of the content presented at the meeting. The forum included initial discussion and gathering of perspectives through an interactive panel and a Q&A segment with a broad regulatory audience, providing clarity of regulatory expectations and greater insight to areas of synergies and potential opportunities.
psychreg.org
Discovering the Benefits of Addiction Treatment Programmes
Addiction can be an incredibly difficult thing to manage, and in many cases, professional help is necessary to effectively break free from the cycle of addiction. Fortunately, there are a variety of addiction treatment programmes available that can provide the support and guidance needed to begin a successful recovery. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits these programs offer.
curetoday.com
I Can’t Jump on the Bandwagon of CBD for Cancer Care
I am not allowed to use CBD products, so when my oncology team recommended I try them, it gave me pause. CBD seems to be all the hype these days, but is there more to be considered than simply jumping on the bandwagon and using it?. I had to make...
MedicalXpress
Socioeconomic status measure helps researchers develop artificial intelligence models, improving equity in health care
Social determinants of health impact people's well-being and quality of life. These social determinants—conditions such as access to nutrition, safe and affordable housing, jobs, transportation, and access to health care—are some of the factors that lead to disparities in health and health care if they are not addressed.
infomeddnews.com
Mental Health IOP- What Is It and Who Does It Help?
If you or someone you know are struggling with mental health, you might have heard of Intensive Outpatient Programs, or IOP. But what exactly is an IOP? In this blog post, we’ll explore what an IOP is, who it can help, and what to expect if you or a loved one decide to enroll in one.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Extinguishing Diabetes Burnout
Anyone with diabetes can relate to the stress of dealing with the unrelenting daily demands of self-management. Deciding what and when to eat, measuring blood glucose, fitting in exercise, scheduling medications — you live your life to the drumbeat of these routines. You devote significant mental energy to keeping diabetes in check every hour of the day, and for many it can lead to diabetes burnout.
MedicalXpress
Singing found to support stroke rehabilitation
Approximately 40% of stroke survivors experience aphasia, a difficulty with comprehending or producing spoken or written language caused by a cerebrovascular accident. In half of these cases the language impairment still persists one year post-stroke. Aphasia has wide-ranging effects on the ability to function and quality of life of stroke survivors and easily leads to social isolation.
MedicalXpress
Factors linked to pediatric mental health emergency revisits identified
Pediatric mental health emergency department visits are increasing, and markers of severe disease and health care access are associated with mental health revisits, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in JAMA Pediatrics. Anna M. Cushing, M.D., from the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and colleagues describe trends in pediatric...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Women with employer insurance more likely to report unaffordability of care
(HealthDay News) — A higher proportion of women than men with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) report that they are unable to afford needed health care, according to a research letter published in the Dec. 27 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Avni Gupta, MPH, and José A....
2minutemedicine.com
Smartphone-based self-management intervention may decrease relapses for patients with Bipolar Disorder Type 1
1. In patients with Bipolar Disorder Type 1, a smartphone-based self-management intervention decreased relapse risk in individuals in asymptomatic recovery but not in those with a higher relapse risk. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Bipolar disorder, characterized by episodes of mania and depression, is a severe mental illness that causes...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Pharmacies And Language Service Providers
The pharmacy sector is essential to the healthcare sector. Helping linguistically varied communities is part of how pharmacists’ roles have developed to meet the needs of our population’s health care. Hence, It is more crucial than ever to access pharmaceutical translation services vis-a-vis interpretation and translation. For instance, 350 different languages are spoken in American homes, according to the United States Census Bureau.
psychreg.org
The Importance of Free Healthcare Centres to Society
There are many different types of free healthcare centres that provide medical care to people worldwide. These clinics are essential for several reasons, but most importantly, they help improve the lives of people who would otherwise go without care. In other words, they enable people from all backgrounds to access quality healthcare at affordable rates.
msn.com
White House Announces New Mental Health Funding for Children
The White House today announced it is investing more than $300 million in mental health funding for children, ABC News reported. Much of the money is coming from the bipartisan anti-gun violence law passed this June by Congress and will go toward grants, programs, and resources to create safer learning environments for children in schools.
KevinMD.com
A medical lifeline for the aging male [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “It seems too good to be true, but it is: physical activity improves every health outcome we can name. Note that some of those benefits arrive in the long term, some in the short. It’s critically important to remember...
Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study
Total joint replacement is the No. 1 in-hospital surgery for U.S. seniors. The cost ranges widely and is set during negotiations between insurers and health systems, with private insurers paying the most and Medicaid paying the least. Negotiated prices are not tied to measures of the quality of care. MONDAY,...
healthcareguys.com
What is medical translation and why is it important?
Medical translation is an increasingly important part of medical and scientific research. It involves translating medical, pharmaceutical, medical device, or other medical-related texts from one language to another. Why is medical translation important?. The importance of medical translation cannot be overstated, as it helps to bridge the language divide between...
Comments / 0