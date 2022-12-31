ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Shaquille O'Neal Surprisingly Says He Doesn't Support Any NBA Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 4 days ago

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't cheer for any NBA franchise.

Shaquille O'Neal left an unforgettable mark on the NBA during his playing days. From his first day in the league, Shaq proved his talents and established himself as a dominant force. But being just that wasn't enough for him to win the NBA Championship with the Orlando Magic.

He did lead them to the NBA Finals once, but that was the height of his career with the Magic. Shaquille O'Neal later joined the Los Angeles Lakers , and that's where he spent the true prime of his career. During his stint with the Purple and Gold, O'Neal won 3 NBA Championships and several other accolades.

L.A. certainly has a special place in his heart, so one would think that the Diesel still supports the Lakers even after retiring from the league.

Shaquille O'Neal Supports Individual Players

In a recent episode of 'The Big Podcast,' Shaq revealed that he doesn't believe in supporting NBA teams. In fact, he admitted that he doesn't even support the Lakers or the Magic. Instead, the 4x NBA champion believes in supporting individual brilliance.

(Starts at 19:36)

" No I do not. I don’t cheer for anybody. I cheer for individualism. I cheer for LeBron to be the number one scorer ever. I’m cheering for Steph Curry every time he put that shot up it goes in."

Now, that's one way to make sure that you are not called biased. But some fans may not like O'Neal's response. Since die-hard fans of a franchise like the Lakers expect even their retired players to show loyalty to the organization and keep cheering for it.

Speaking of franchises, Shaq also revealed in the same podcast that he wants to own an NBA team in the future in Florida . In simple terms, Shaq has targeted the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic as the potential teams that he would want to buy.

MIMMIE
3d ago

He's retired, it use to be his team and no longer is. He has the right to who he likes. You maybe for a team, but don't agree with how certain players are playing. That's just the way it go.

