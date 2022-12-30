Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged
Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate. She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date. More from The Hollywood ReporterKyrie Irving Rejoins Nets, Apologizes for Hurt His Actions CausedWarner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks "Weak" Advertising Market, DC Plans and HBO LossesNike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout Buss, 61, has previously posted to social media about the relationship, including a tweet from September 2021 on her 60th...
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
NBA executives suggested that both franchises were generating the buzz on the trade market.
Terrence Ross Reveals Why LeBron James Was Pissed Off With The Orlando Magic Bench
Terrence Ross revealed what happened during the bench altercation between LeBron James and the youngsters on the Orlando Magic.
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Anthony Davis injury could lead to Lakers star being sidelined up to 8 months
The Los Angeles Lakers are being very careful with the current Anthony Davis injury because the stress reaction he has
Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks
Colin Cowherd explains why going to the Dallas Mavericks would be a good move for LeBron James.
Lakers: Stat-Stuffing LeBron James Night Only Matched By One Other 38-Year-Old
The LA great is in historic terrain.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Reveals The Lakers' Biggest Problem This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year after a tough start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite bright spots and winning streaks, the Lakers are still trying to climb out of the 2-10 hole they got themselves in to start the season.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win
Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks. The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could...
Lakers News: LA Among NBA’s ‘Most Desperate Teams’ According To NBA Writer
Bleacher Report ranks LA as one of the five most desperate teams in the NBA.
Lakers: Five Bold Los Angeles Player Predictions For 2023
Including the fates of some of the team's pricier players.
Analyst Suggests Lakers Trade Anthony Davis For Deandre Ayton And 3 First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are stuck in the worst spot that an NBA team can possibly be in. They are among the worst teams in the league but don't have control over their own draft pick this season. The 2023 Draft might have some generational prospects that the Lakers will miss out on and fail to ...
