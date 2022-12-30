ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate. She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date. More from The Hollywood ReporterKyrie Irving Rejoins Nets, Apologizes for Hurt His Actions CausedWarner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks "Weak" Advertising Market, DC Plans and HBO LossesNike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout Buss, 61, has previously posted to social media about the relationship, including a tweet from September 2021 on her 60th...
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Reveals The Lakers' Biggest Problem This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year after a tough start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite bright spots and winning streaks, the Lakers are still trying to climb out of the 2-10 hole they got themselves in to start the season.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks. The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could...
