NBA executive laughs at the idea of James Harden being a good mentor for the younger players on the Houston Rockets

numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
76ers’ Doc Rivers Reveals ‘Turning Point’ vs. Pelicans
What was the turning point for Philadelphia in Friday's loss in New Orleans?
“There’s no improvement” - Eric Gordon calls out his Houston Rockets teammates
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon states the team has shown no improvement this season as they sit dead last in the Western Conference.
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks look to win their seventh-straight game on Monday vs. Houston Rockets. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism frm many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Monday's matchup with Mavs is a major test for Houston Rockets
Stephen Silas' squad will look to end a streak of embarrassing losses.
NFL says resuming game was never an never crossed coaches, players minds after Damar Hamlin collapsed
CINCINNATI - Troy Vincent spent 16 years playing in the NFL, including three with the Buffalo Bills from 2004-06. In all that time, he saw horrific football injuries on a yearly basis suffered by both his teammates and opponents. But Monday night, Vincent could not believe what he was witnessing on the field at Paycor Stadium when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the game against the Bengals. ...
