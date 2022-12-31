Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: first front of 2023 to bring unsettled weather Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a seasonably cool and likely uneventful weather weekend, an approaching and passing cold front will bring some unsettled elements to your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Balmy southwest breezes - with perhaps a few punchy 30+ mph gusts - ought to help keep temperatures elevated in the 60s and 70s. Showers and downpours are possible with this front, too, but, as the coverage thereof may be scattered, some winter gardens will get a quenching while others may stay thirsty. Though ingredients for severe storms are marginal, please stay alert with your WECT Weather App in the unlikely event an urgent National Weather Service bulletin needs to find you.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: dry skies, balmy breezes to kick off 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this first Monday of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in this new year. Your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the mild 60s and balmy 70s Monday afternoon, with more of the same through midweek. partly to mostly sunny skies will preclude a shift to clouds, and our first rain chances of the year. Odds for rain spike from 0-10% Monday & Tuesday to 50% Wednesday. On the back end of the cold front responsible for the uptick in rain chances: gradually clearing skies and cooler, more seasonable highs in the 50s.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw Blueberry Drop canceled due to possible thunderstorms
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – The 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop has been canceled due to possible thunderstorms. The Blueberry Drop Committee made the decision Saturday morning. The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis was scheduled to perform but has been rescheduled for a new date, according to...
matadornetwork.com
15 Reasons Wilmington, NC is the Best of the Carolina Coast
Not all oceanside vacations are created equal, and one trip to Wilmington and our island beaches will show you why we’re the crown jewel of coastal getaways in the Carolinas. With the city’s historic River District and Riverwalk, along with three island beaches just minutes away, there’s plenty to explore. Expect to encounter turquoise waters, exceptional sand, one-of-a-kind nature escapes, and award-winning chefs and breweries — just a few of the many attractions you’ll fall in love with on this slice of the North Carolina coast.
WECT
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to close lanes intermittently for maintenance work
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will close lanes periodically between 9 p.m. and midnight to allow crews to complete maintenance work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4. According to the NCDOT, crews will stop traffic in one direction for approximately five minutes and then will repeat the process in the opposite direction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Many travelers at Wilmington International Airport on second day of 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the tracking service “Flight Aware”, as of 8pm on Monday, January 2, more than 7,200 U.S. flights were grounded. That didn’t affect Wilmington International Airport travelers much, on one of the busiest days of the year-end holiday travel period. There...
WITN
A town here in the east brought in the New Year with a splash
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An annual plunge into the Atlantic Ocean had participants going for a swim in the cold ocean for more than just an ice bath. The 20th annual Penguin Plunge kicked off 2023 for over 800 people. “I’m so excited like this is very last minute...
WECT
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
WECT
Duke Energy reveals timeline of events leading up to rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders from Duke Energy met with the North Carolina Utilities Commission to present a timeline of events and an explanation for rolling blackouts that plagued the Carolinas for hours on Christmas Eve. “We are incredibly sorry that some of our customers experienced power outages over the...
WECT
Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions
A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.
WECT
Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.
WECT
Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue separating at the seams. This separation can cause the boards to deflate, posing a hazard for drowning. According to the announcement, the...
Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two teens rescue elderly man from Hewletts Creek on New Year’s Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two young men in the right place at the right time, are being credited for rescuing an elderly man on New Year’s Day, who fell out of his boat while fishing. “When we pulled him out of the water, he was in rough shape....
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
WECT
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace
Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. 'I've never seen anything like this': Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills' Hamlin.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
