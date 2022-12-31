ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: first front of 2023 to bring unsettled weather Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a seasonably cool and likely uneventful weather weekend, an approaching and passing cold front will bring some unsettled elements to your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Balmy southwest breezes - with perhaps a few punchy 30+ mph gusts - ought to help keep temperatures elevated in the 60s and 70s. Showers and downpours are possible with this front, too, but, as the coverage thereof may be scattered, some winter gardens will get a quenching while others may stay thirsty. Though ingredients for severe storms are marginal, please stay alert with your WECT Weather App in the unlikely event an urgent National Weather Service bulletin needs to find you.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: dry skies, balmy breezes to kick off 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this first Monday of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in this new year. Your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the mild 60s and balmy 70s Monday afternoon, with more of the same through midweek. partly to mostly sunny skies will preclude a shift to clouds, and our first rain chances of the year. Odds for rain spike from 0-10% Monday & Tuesday to 50% Wednesday. On the back end of the cold front responsible for the uptick in rain chances: gradually clearing skies and cooler, more seasonable highs in the 50s.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw Blueberry Drop canceled due to possible thunderstorms

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – The 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop has been canceled due to possible thunderstorms. The Blueberry Drop Committee made the decision Saturday morning. The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis was scheduled to perform but has been rescheduled for a new date, according to...
BURGAW, NC
matadornetwork.com

15 Reasons Wilmington, NC is the Best of the Carolina Coast

Not all oceanside vacations are created equal, and one trip to Wilmington and our island beaches will show you why we’re the crown jewel of coastal getaways in the Carolinas. With the city’s historic River District and Riverwalk, along with three island beaches just minutes away, there’s plenty to explore. Expect to encounter turquoise waters, exceptional sand, one-of-a-kind nature escapes, and award-winning chefs and breweries — just a few of the many attractions you’ll fall in love with on this slice of the North Carolina coast.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to close lanes intermittently for maintenance work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will close lanes periodically between 9 p.m. and midnight to allow crews to complete maintenance work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4. According to the NCDOT, crews will stop traffic in one direction for approximately five minutes and then will repeat the process in the opposite direction.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire

CLARKTON, NC
WECT

Over 13,000 paddle boards being recalled due to deflation, drowning risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Surf 9 has recalled approximately 13,300 paddle boards over concerns about the boards’ glue separating at the seams. This separation can cause the boards to deflate, posing a hazard for drowning. According to the announcement, the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

First county baby of 2023 arrives

— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

WALLACE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31

Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

