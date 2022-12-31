Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
Christmas tree pickup begins in the city
One final reminder for Friendly City residents that if you’re ready to get the Christmas tree out of your house, tomorrow is the day to do it. The City of Harrisonburg will begin collecting live Christmas trees for disposal Tuesday morning. City officials are asking anyone who wishes to utilize this service to place their trees at the curb by 7 a.m.
wsvaonline.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
pagevalleynews.com
‘Live’ WWI mortar round found in Shenandoah home
January 1, 1987 — A U.S. Army team from Ft. Belvoir recently disposed of a “live” 70-year-old anti-tank mortar round found at a Shenandoah residence. According to Shenandoah Police Chief Harry Armbruster, the 1916 vintage 37-millimeter shell was found Dec. 17 at the residence of the late Myrtie M. Whiteside, 602 First Street.
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
WHSV
Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday night, there was an odor of gas reported in the building that includes Jack Brown’s, Billy Jack’s, Magnolia’s and apartment units. Harrisonburg Fire crews responded to the scene and found the presence of natural gas. The building was evacuated. According to...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
NBC 29 News
After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
hburgcitizen.com
A lawsuit against the city schools and the fate of an area veterinarian got a lot of buzz in 2022. Here are The Citizen’s most-read stories of the year.
For the first time since the 2019 year-end roundup, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t driving local news, at least in the stories our readers were clicking on the most. In fact, of the top 10 most-read stories on The Citizen in 2022, the word “COVID” appears only in passing, like a black cloud receding into the distance.
WHSV
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Staunton has been arrested after leading Augusta County deputies in a pursuit Friday night. The sheriff’s office had set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a check point at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Long Meadow Road.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
wsvaonline.com
Gunfire in the city under investigation
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday night. City communications director Mike Parks said the trigger was pulled during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane around 9-30 Friday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
pagevalleynews.com
Food, cash stolen from Brown’s
January 3, 1991 — Some $1,500 in food and change was stolen from Brown’s Chinese and American Restaurant in Luray sometime over the holidays, according to Luray Police Investigator R.D Strickler. Strickler said the theft was reported Dec. 27 and occurred sometime between Dec. 26-27. According to police,...
pagevalleynews.com
Principal arrested, again
January 2, 1992 — Four days after his arrest as a fugitive from justice, former Luray High School Principal Gary M. Rosenthal was arrested again last week on fraud charges. Luray police arrested Rosenthal around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23 at his Springview Drive home on charges of writing two bad checks to two Winchester stores.
19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash on I-81 was wearing seat belt, police say
MANASSAS, Va. — A 19-year-old woman who was wearing a seatbelt was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve in Augusta County. The crash occurred on Interstate 81 at the 236-mile marker just before 8 p.m. According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2004 Mazda...
Sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash in Rappahannock County; driver charged
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver faces a charge after his car hit an SUV, injuring the sheriff’s deputy who was driving it. The wreck happened on Friday, Dec. 30 at the intersection of Lee Highway (Route 211) and Zachary Taylor Highway ((Route 522). VSP said Bradley W. […]
