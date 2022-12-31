Read full article on original website
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition
A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students waived an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and will be brought to Idaho to face murder charges. Appearing before a judge in Monroe County, Pa., the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition so the case can...
Man who exchanged gunfire with Spokane police downtown in October faces federal drug charge
Jan. 4—A man shot by Spokane police during an exchange of gunfire on downtown's western edge in October is accused of trafficking 15,000 illicit pills possibly containing fentanyl, according to court records. Israel Garcia is identified in federal court documents as the man who stepped out of a dark-colored...
Officer charged with murder had not been with Ranlo Police long
A Ranlo police officer accused of killing another man while he was off duty had been with the department for less than six months at the time of the shooting. Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, is accused of using his service weapon to kill 33-year-old Juan Nikely Avalo at a home on Burlington Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas, 48, was driving through South...
'Person of interest' arrested in deaths of Mount Dora couple
MOUNT DORA – Police on Tuesday named the elderly couple slain in their Waterman Village Home on Saturday and also announced the arrest of “a person of interest” who was found driving the couple's car in another state. The couple was identified as 83-year-old Darrell Getman and...
Police: Man assaulted another man outside Olyphant bar
Jan. 3—A Lovettsville, Virginia, man assaulted another man outside an Olyphant bar early on New Year's Day, leaving the victim with a broken leg and other injuries, borough police said. Brian Hambley, 25, faces aggravated and simple assault and harassment charges after the incident Sunday outside The Bar and...
Wanted in Berks: January 1, 2023
Jan. 1----Jeffrey Hummel, 47, who last known address was in the 200 block of Whiteoak Street, Kutztown, is wanted on criminal trespass charges. Police said that on Nov. 7, Hummel was seen on surveillance video in the victim's bedroom looking through her jewelry box. Hummel was supposed to be working on a window in the living room while she was away.
'Treated like a criminal’: Native American woman’s death sparks questions
In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody...
One dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.
BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion
This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
Throop woman arrested on drug charges
Jan. 3—A Throop woman faces charges after investigators say she sold crystal methamphetamine from her home. Mariah Ann Brelish, 29, 915 Sanderson Ave., was taken into custody Monday when members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force searched her home, seizing suspected crystal meth along with drug paraphernalia and $110 in cash, police said.
Incoming Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird tells 19 staffers to resign
The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that took effect on New Year's Day were harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and adding resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws...
Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck
Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
