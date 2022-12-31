ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition

A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students waived an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and will be brought to Idaho to face murder charges. Appearing before a judge in Monroe County, Pa., the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition so the case can...
MOSCOW, ID
YAHOO!

Officer charged with murder had not been with Ranlo Police long

A Ranlo police officer accused of killing another man while he was off duty had been with the department for less than six months at the time of the shooting. Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, is accused of using his service weapon to kill 33-year-old Juan Nikely Avalo at a home on Burlington Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
YAHOO!

'Person of interest' arrested in deaths of Mount Dora couple

MOUNT DORA – Police on Tuesday named the elderly couple slain in their Waterman Village Home on Saturday and also announced the arrest of “a person of interest” who was found driving the couple's car in another state. The couple was identified as 83-year-old Darrell Getman and...
MOUNT DORA, FL
YAHOO!

Police: Man assaulted another man outside Olyphant bar

Jan. 3—A Lovettsville, Virginia, man assaulted another man outside an Olyphant bar early on New Year's Day, leaving the victim with a broken leg and other injuries, borough police said. Brian Hambley, 25, faces aggravated and simple assault and harassment charges after the incident Sunday outside The Bar and...
OLYPHANT, PA
YAHOO!

Wanted in Berks: January 1, 2023

Jan. 1----Jeffrey Hummel, 47, who last known address was in the 200 block of Whiteoak Street, Kutztown, is wanted on criminal trespass charges. Police said that on Nov. 7, Hummel was seen on surveillance video in the victim's bedroom looking through her jewelry box. Hummel was supposed to be working on a window in the living room while she was away.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

One dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
YAHOO!

My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion

This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Throop woman arrested on drug charges

Jan. 3—A Throop woman faces charges after investigators say she sold crystal methamphetamine from her home. Mariah Ann Brelish, 29, 915 Sanderson Ave., was taken into custody Monday when members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force searched her home, seizing suspected crystal meth along with drug paraphernalia and $110 in cash, police said.
THROOP, PA
YAHOO!

Incoming Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird tells 19 staffers to resign

The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
IOWA STATE
YAHOO!

Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck

Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy