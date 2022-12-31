Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals...
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:04 a.m. EST
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Florida. The 25-year-old was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have them send the money to accounts he controlled. Love-Robinson was 18 in 2016 when he impersonated a doctor to steal $50,000 combined from a patient and a doctor.
Rep-elects erroneously share press releases saying they were sworn in hours after failed House Speaker votes
Rep-elect George Santos, among others, erroneously claimed they were sworn into Congress on Tuesday, despite the House of Representatives not holding such ceremonies.
Russia Blames Troops’ Phone Use for HIMARS Strike That Killed 89
Russia’s Defense Ministry has attempted to deflect anger about a devastating missile attack that killed 89 of its soldiers in Ukraine by saying troops’ cell phone use was to blame. The New Year’s Eve strike on a temporary barracks in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, using U.S.-made HIMARS rockets is the deadliest single incident that Moscow has acknowledged since its invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, though officials initially said only 63 had been killed. Furious Russian lawmakers and commentators excoriated commanders for the massive loss of life, but a statement released by the country’s Defense Ministry early Wednesday said phone use by its servicemen—which the ministry said was illegal—directly led to the hit. “This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’ location for a missile strike,” the statement read.Read it at Reuters
It's official: Remote work is going to make it easier to buy a home
Highly-paid remote workers drove up house prices during the pandemic. But they're flocking to cities where it's easier to build cheaper homes.
