Barbara Walters Has Died At The Age Of 93

By Lindsey Smith
 3 days ago
Photo: FilmMagic

Barbara Jill Walters , acclaimed broadcast journalist, TV host, and author, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday (December 30).

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," Walters' spokesperson Cindi Berger told CNN in a statement .

Walters was born September 25, 1929, and started her television career in the 1960s. By 1974, she became the co-host of The Today Show, making her the first woman to hold the title on an American news program . Walters continued to pioneer women in television by becoming the very first female co-anchor on ABC Evening News in 1976 and three years later, in 1979, until 2004, created and co-hosted 20/20 . She is, of course, also well known for her show The View , which she created in 1997 and retired in 2014 after 16 seasons on the hit show.

For her work, she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2000, and she was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989, as well as winning many Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Walters is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber .

Walters' greatest feats and being a pioneer for women in broadcast will certainly not be forgotten by all.

