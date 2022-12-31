Read full article on original website
This is a formal announcement declaring the month of January, 2023 to be National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Around the world, human trafficking has stripped nearly 25 million people of their safety, dignity, and liberty — disproportionately affecting historically underserved and marginalized communities. During National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we reaffirm our commitment to ending this inhumane and immoral practice in all its forms. And as we bring perpetrators to justice, we renew our pledge to help survivors recover and rebuild their lives.
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
308K SC households receive this emergency COVID-era benefit. Now it’s slated to end
Congress ended federal money for the benefit as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
U.S. Census Raises the Threshold for What Qualifies as 'Urban'
"The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released a list based on the 2020 Census results that counted 2,646 urban areas in the United States and its territories. That is nearly a thousand less than the previous tally, meaning hundreds of communities have lost their status as "urban." The change stems from the Bureau's new definition for what qualifies as urban, which raised the population threshold for the label from 2,500 to 5,000 people. It's also now counting housing unit density rather than population density. In a blog post explaining the change, the agency said the federal government does not have a standard...
President Joe Biden issued a proclamation celebrating the 160th Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, asserting that the fundamental principles of dignity and justice it stands for continue to inspire and enrich the United States.
On New Year’s Day, 160 years ago today, President Abraham Lincoln changed America’s destiny forever. We were at the height of a raging Civil War, “a house divided” along the dangerous fault line of slavery. During the one hundred days after the battle at Antietam, where more American soldiers were lost in a single day than in any other war, President Lincoln engaged in months of cautious deliberation. His duty, he felt, was to do more than what he personally believed was morally right, but to represent the will of a fractured people.
New appreciation emerges for community health workers, who serve as a bridge for patients.
The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the importance of community health workers, who are seen as a bridge between marginalized patients and the greater world. Their backgrounds are similar to their patients’, and their chief task is to help clients access the essentials of life, such as housing, food, and employment. The post New appreciation emerges for community health workers, who serve as a bridge for patients. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
California ranked most urban state as U.S. Census redefines term
WASHINGTON -- More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care,...
Creating a Culture of Healthcare System with Promising Leadership Attitude
Transforming Non-Managerial Medical Staff Into Competent Healthcare Leadership Is Ingenious, But Is It An Explicit Undertaking For Healthcare Administration. Illumination publication initially publicized this article!
Federal funds for local projects
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st dist.) voted for the omnibus appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2023. Fitzpatrick secured support for 13 community projects in the 1st Congressional District. “I am pleased that community project funding for PA-01 that I have fought for was included in the House-passed bipartisan spending package....
The Best of an Integrated Benefit System Is Achieving Health Equity for All
A Mission Demanding Modern Logistics, Moreso A New Vision. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on medium!. Achieving "Health Equity" is one, if not the most, priority on the list of missions for health leaders. As I have outlined within the context of my other publications, health equity and achieving good health can only become practical by ensuring individual autonomy and engagement. That is if we can ensure every individual has the chance to attain their complete health prospect, not deprived of staying healthy and disparities.
