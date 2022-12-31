ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager

By Education No Comments
qhubonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 35

Ted Vanatta
1d ago

Here we go Az. Thanks Democrats. You will find a way to screw up our beautiful state just like you have done to the rest of the country.

Reply(9)
34
itsmee
1d ago

Of course she did, the dem way “everything’s racist” she likely also did this to try and garner support from her own past racist actions.

Reply
13
CB
1d ago

Hobbs, go away!!! We already know you cheated, and you won’t do your job! That’s the only way Democrats can win is to CHEAT!!

Reply(3)
15
Related
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die

In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools

Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Recount shows election denier fell short in Arizona’s A.G. race

Arizona earned a reputation as a reliably “red” state. Between 1976 and 2016, for example, there were 11 presidential elections, and the GOP ticket carried the Grand Canyon State in 10 of them. Between 1964 and 2016, Arizona voters elected only one Democrat to the U.S. Senate. This...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona missing persons cases - 2023

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

AZ firefighters pioneer ‘forever chemical’ treatment

Donating blood can save lives, but in the future, doctors may also prescribe rolling up a sleeve and exposing a vein for the health of certain donors. Research from Australia published in 2021 suggests blood donations reduce the donor’s concentration of a class of toxic substances called “per- and polyfluoroakyl substances,” or PFAS, popularly called “forever chemicals.”
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Pinal County faces criticism for attorney general election recount

The recount for the Arizona attorney general race saw a notable decrease in the margin of votes between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. While the updated result still showed Mayes as the winner, Pinal County faced criticism for having an undercount of more than 500 votes. Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes spoke about the discrepancies in the vote count.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
CBS Denver

Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby

The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez.  The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy