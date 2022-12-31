The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager

Read full article on original website
Ted Vanatta
1d ago
Here we go Az. Thanks Democrats. You will find a way to screw up our beautiful state just like you have done to the rest of the country.
34
itsmee
1d ago
Of course she did, the dem way “everything’s racist” she likely also did this to try and garner support from her own past racist actions.
13
CB
1d ago
Hobbs, go away!!! We already know you cheated, and you won’t do your job! That’s the only way Democrats can win is to CHEAT!!
15
Related
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die
In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
roselawgroupreporter.com
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Mayes, a Democrat seen here speaking to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said part of her motivation to investigate the fake electors stems from what she considers a lack of action from outgoing Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich./Gage Skidmore || Flickr. Kris Mayes plans to investigate the effort by a...
kjzz.org
New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools
Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
Greg Abbott received over $350,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many of them have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
MSNBC
Recount shows election denier fell short in Arizona’s A.G. race
Arizona earned a reputation as a reliably “red” state. Between 1976 and 2016, for example, there were 11 presidential elections, and the GOP ticket carried the Grand Canyon State in 10 of them. Between 1964 and 2016, Arizona voters elected only one Democrat to the U.S. Senate. This...
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.
In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled. The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.
Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps
Four months after they were first placed, the removal of Governor Ducey's container wall began on Monday. The post Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona missing persons cases - 2023
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
East Valley Tribune
AZ firefighters pioneer ‘forever chemical’ treatment
Donating blood can save lives, but in the future, doctors may also prescribe rolling up a sleeve and exposing a vein for the health of certain donors. Research from Australia published in 2021 suggests blood donations reduce the donor’s concentration of a class of toxic substances called “per- and polyfluoroakyl substances,” or PFAS, popularly called “forever chemicals.”
kjzz.org
Pinal County faces criticism for attorney general election recount
The recount for the Arizona attorney general race saw a notable decrease in the margin of votes between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. While the updated result still showed Mayes as the winner, Pinal County faced criticism for having an undercount of more than 500 votes. Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes spoke about the discrepancies in the vote count.
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona state laws go into effect Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance
Several new Arizona state laws go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance. Arizonans with criminal convictions can apply to have their records shielded from public view, including some violent and dangerous offenses, crimes against children and sex trafficking.
GOP Consultant On Kari Lake's Political Career: It's A Wrap In Arizona
“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona," the GOP consultant said.
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling
Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
