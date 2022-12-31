ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police celebrate anniversary with time capsule

The Harrisonburg Police Department held a dedication ceremony Thursday in which a time capsule honoring the 150th anniversary of the department was placed. Captain Jason Kidd said in addition to a number of area law enforcement agency badges, handcuffs, radios and tasers, the time capsule contained many letters from officials that help paint a picture of how law enforcement was in 2022.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock

One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
WOODSTOCK, VA
Proctor Retires From Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office

WOODSTOCK, Va – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Major Scott Proctor following 30 years of service. Proctor began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff with Shenandoah County in October of 1992. Sheriff Tim Carter stated in a post on the department’s Facebook...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Gunfire in the city under investigation

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday night. City communications director Mike Parks said the trigger was pulled during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane around 9-30 Friday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
HARRISONBURG, VA

