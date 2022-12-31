ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Yardbarker

Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin

Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DE Boogie Basham (calf) TE Dawson Knox (hip) LB Matt Milano (knee) DT Jordan...
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for kickoff in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed, is taking on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Harbaugh's friends and family members...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Yardbarker

Bengals reporter provides update on Bills' Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately...
MLive.com

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
