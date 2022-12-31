Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Brazil Pele
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners, including Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday...
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa
Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Pele’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Soccer Star’s 7 Known Children
Pele was a Brazilian soccer star, who won three World Cups. He had 7 children from two of his marriages and other relationships. Pele died at age 82, following a battle with cancer on December 29. Soccer star Pelé was one of the most well-known players all around the world....
Wbaltv.com
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on...
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
France 24
Brazilians bid farewell to football legend Pelé
Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the field where he...
thecomeback.com
Soccer star blasts LaLiga for inactivity on racial abuse
LaLiga, the preeminent soccer league in Spain in the UEFA confederation, is coming under fire from one of the league’s biggest stars. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blasted the league for its inactivity on racism during league matches. Vinícius, who is black, recently was racially abused at the conclusion of a match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid. A video on social media identified the moment.
Cristiano Ronaldo LIVE: Star reveals offers from Europe as he’s unveiled by Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player this afternoon following his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo’s two-year deal makes him the highest paid footballer in the world with Al-Nassr set to fork out around $200m in a mix of salary and commercial deals for the 37-year-old.The former Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and completed a medical earlier on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation.Presented in a glitzy ceremony the five-time Ballon d’Or winner declared “in Europe, my work is done” as he embraces a new...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Pele lives on in 738 Peruvian children named for football star
The world lost Pele, the "king" of football in 2022, but his name will live on in more than 700 Peruvian children born last year, according to a list published by Peru's National Registry of Identification and Civil Status. As per the list, 738 babies were registered with the names Pele, King Pele, Edson Arantes or Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the full name of the three-time football world champion, by the close of 2022.
FIFA chief Infantino wants 'every country in the world' to name a stadium after Pele
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino will ask 'every country in the world' to name a stadium after recently departed Brazil legend Pele
Comments / 0