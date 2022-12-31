Class 2A Dale takes down 5A school Tulsa Memorial for Tournament of Champions boys title

By Christian Potts

TULSA - David stared into the eyes of Goliath one more time, and once again had true aim.

The Dale Pirates, the top-ranked team from Class 2A, capped a tremendous three-day run by taking down Class 5A No. 2 Tulsa Memorial, 59-52, in the championship game of the 57th annual Tournament of Champions at the BOK Center on Friday night.

In the process, they became the smallest school to win the tournament in more than four decades.

"It's kind of a dream for us to play in the Tournament of Champions, but I don't know if we ever really dreamed about winning the Tournament of Champions," said Dale coach Jeff Edmonson "We thought we were doing pretty good when we won a game in it. So it's a dream come true.

"I'm still pinching myself that this really happened."

Junior Dayton Forsythe was simply the best player on the floor throughout the tournament. In Friday's championship game, he poured in 34 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and made four late free throws to seal the deal for the Pirates.

"We wanted this chance to prove it to all the big schools and everybody else that we belong in this type of tournament," Forsythe said. "And we did do that these last three days."

The Pirates were the second smallest school in this year's field, larger than only Class B Roff. Dale opened the tournament by defeating Class 6A Tulsa Union, then knocked off 4A's No. 2 ranked team, Crossings Christian, in the semifinal round.

That put Dale in rarefied air as a Class 2A squad trying to win one of Oklahoma's most prestigious tournaments.

The last time such a small school even played for the ToC title was all the way back in 1985, when Smithville fell in the title contest to Midwest City. The last tournament winner so small came in 1978, when New Lima, a Class B school, defeated Stillwater in the championship game.

Now Dale has added its name to the legacy of the storied tournament.

It was anything but easy against Memorial, which is one of Oklahoma's best programs year-in, year-out. The two teams battled evenly, with Dale's final seven-point margin being the biggest lead either squad would enjoy the whole night.

Down 28-27 at the half, Memorial made a push in the third quarter and had a 35-30 lead after a bucket by Jarreth Ingram.

Dale fought back ahead, 36-35, on back-to-back corner 3-pointers by Levi Kelly, foreshadowing for a huge moment the sophomore would have a little later.

Tied 42-all entering the fourth quarter, Forsythe took over, scoring himself or getting his teammates involved. After his two free throws made it 52-50 with under two minutes to play, the biggest of his five assists came when he found Kelly again in the corner.

Again, Kelly's 3-pointer was true for what he agreed was the biggest basket of his life, giving Dale a 55-50 lead.

"That one was it," Kelly said. "I don't know how our coaches would have taken it, if I had missed that shot, but it went in.

"I've been struggling all season, but my teammates believe in me, my coaches believe in me, so they give me that confidence."

Memorial still didn't back down, as point guard Montae Collins hit a tough contested jumper with 42 seconds left.

But Dale knew who needed the ball at the end, and Forsythe hit four straight free throws - part of a 10-for-10 night at the line - to cap the scoring and set off a wild celebration for the Pirates and huge contingent of fans who made the two-hour trek to Tulsa.

"Those are my brothers; we've played basketball together since we were in second grade," Forsythe said. "We believed in ourselves before this tournament started, we knew we had a chance and we showed everyone."

Kelly was the only other Pirate in double figures, scoring 12. Only four other Pirates besides he and Forsythe played, but Easton Edmonson, Deken Jones, Trayden Chambers and Denton Forsythe each played poised and effective games on both ends of the floor all night.

Ingram paced the Chargers with 17 while Seth Pratt added 13 and Collins scored 11. This is the third time in the previous four Tournament of Champions that the Chargers have fallen in the title game.

Dale still has plenty of big things ahead, most notably defending its Class 2A state championship. But forgive the Pirates if they might take a little time savoring this week's success.

"We won it last year, and they want to do it again, we want to prove it," Jeff Edmonson said. "But this is pretty big right here, winning the Tournament of Champions, so we're on a high right now.

"We're going to enjoy this one a little bit."