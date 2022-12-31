When it comes to giant monsters, few stand the test of time as well as Toho's own kaiju icon, Godzilla, who has gone off to destroy monsters in a franchise spanning 38 films and other media. Most people when they see Godzilla, think of him in an action movie sense where they are rooting for him against whatever monster threat he may be facing, be that Mothra, Mecha-Godzilla, Kong, King Ghidorah, or something else, but Godzilla was never originally created to be a monster for audiences to root for. Within the original 1954 film, Gojira, Godzilla was depicted as a force of destruction attacking Japan, a metaphorical reliving of the nuclear trauma the country faced at the end of World War 2. Given the black and white aesthetic, dark tone, and depiction of people's lives ruined by Godzilla's destruction, the film was a horror story with a monster to be afraid of. Shortly after that, Godzilla fell quickly into being a series about monster action rather than horror, but 62 years after the original film, Shin Godzilla released and showcased to the world a new rendition of the classic monster. With a burnt skin design and ever evolving abilities, Shin Godzilla brought Godzilla back to his horrifying roots as a destructive symbol of nuclear power, but the film also gave him a new Lovecraftian sense of dread as Japan's government begins to unravel what Godzilla is and attempt to stop him before he can become a threat to all of humanity.

