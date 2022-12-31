Read full article on original website
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the first Raw of the new year and the show is set to take place from Nashville. WWE will be kicking things off with two big title matches as Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Title against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
wrestletalk.com
See WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Stunning Return To Japan
WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura has made a stunning return to Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. An unprecedented agreement allowed WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura being able to compete in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year again the Great Muta. The match did not...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Return
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from the Alamodome later this month which means there’s sure to be a lot of talk about surprise entrants in the weeks to come. The wrestling world celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday night and many people took the time to reflect on the year 2022. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona posted a tweet reflecting on his year, and he also seemingly teased a Royal Rumble appearance when he ended the tweet with a 10 second countdown.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE Signing Announces Free Agency
Triple H has already made a splash in the free agent market, when it was announced last week that Dragon Lee would be heading to WWE in the new year. Dragon Lee isn’t the only independent star rumoured to be on their way to WWE, as it was reported last month that WWE had interest in signing Colby Corino.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
Wrestling Observer Radio: Don West, WWE injuries, Muta, Giulia, AEW in Seattle, Smackdown, more!
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Don West, thoughts on the Ric Flair documentary, injuries to Gunther and AJ Styles, NOAH Budokan and Stardom notes, AEW in Seattle and NXT previews, Smackdown and Rampage reviews and ...
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Files To Trademark Interesting New Logo
Per the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), AEW star Keith Lee has filed to trademark a new logo. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X. >Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X.
tjrwrestling.net
Don West Tributes Feature On WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage
As tributes continue to pour in for Don West, both WWE and AEW made reference to his passing on last night’s programming. It was announced by Mike Tenay on Twitter that Don West passed away due to brain lymphoma cancer. He had been fighting with cancer for the last two years.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Reveals How Talent Exchange Led To Contract
Sidney Bateman spent sixteen years as a professional acrobat in Cirque du Soleil but an opportunity would see him land on his feet in WWE. Originally finding himself on the main WWE roster as Reginald Thomas, becoming Reggie with Carmella, Bateman is now Scrypts on WWE NXT. Speaking on the...
wrestletalk.com
First WWE Raw Of 2023 Starts With A ‘Hostile Takeover’
The first WWE Raw of 2023 kicked off with a faction attacking ring crew, taking over the show in a ‘hostile takeover’. According to Sami Zayn, the Bloodline is performing a “hostile takeover” on tonight’s WWE Raw and says it is because of Kevin Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On WWE Trademark Battle With Former Champion
A former WWE has claimed that WWE is no longer trademarking his ring name allowing him to file for its ownership. Ryback Allen Reeves (previously Ryan until he legally changed his name) performed in WWE from 2004 to his departure in 2016. He has sought to secure his WWE ring...
Jon Moxley promo set for AEW Dynamite
Moxley is set to speak on this week's Dynamite in Seattle.
PWMania
Backstage News on Karl Anderson, WWE and NJPW Working Together
This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite having scheduled dates with NJPW, Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE several months ago. Anderson has been allowed to make commitments to NJPW despite being under contract with them. Rocky...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
Will Ospreay talks leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling for AEW, WWE in 2024
As Will Ospreay prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career, the co-main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17 against “The Cleaner” of AEW, Kenny Omega, fans across the professional wrestling world are wondering what’s next for “The Commonwealth Kingpin.” If he can go the distance, retain his IWGP United States Championship, and go over his long-time internet rival in the middle of the ring, Ospreay will be perfectly primed to become one of the top guys in New Japan Pro Wrestling, cementing his spot alongside Jay White and Kazuchika Okada at the top of the card, but it could also draw outside interest from WWE, AEW, and, really, any wrestling company worth their salt.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Keeping Big Return A Secret
Friday’s episode of SmackDown was the last show of 2022 for WWE and it featured some big returns. John Cena returned to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and Charlotte Flair also made her first appearance on WWE programming in months.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE Revealed
Rocky Romero has discussed Tony Khan’s reaction to WWE and NJPW’s working relationship, with Karl Anderson wrestling for both promotions. While Anderson is currently with WWE, he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship. He won the gold in June 2022, before returning to WWE that October. Anderson most...
PWMania
Producers From WWE SmackDown Revealed (12/30/22), Backstage Notes
The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Bray Wyatt in ring promo was produced by Road Dogg. * Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Adam Pearce. * SmackDown Women’s Title Match Ronda Rousey...
