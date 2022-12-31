Read full article on original website
Related
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
CNBC
6 designer bags that are 'actually worth the money'—and ones you may 'regret' buying: Shopping expert
It's time to start treating handbags like a legitimate investment. In 2020, the investment potential of handbags outpaced rare artwork, cars and whiskey, according to Art Market Research. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $100 billion, compared to today's $72 billion. As the founder of Rebag, a designer...
YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies at 27
Keenan Cahill, popular YouTube creator who made lip-sync videos with celebrities like 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, died after open-heart surgery at age 27.
Refinery29
Why I’m Done Putting Off Dating “Until I…”
Unlike many of my friends who frequently share their dating escapades and relationship highs and lows, I have never been much of a dater. Whether it was school, career or my mental health and personal wellbeing, other aspects of my life have usually taken priority over swiping on Tinder and grabbing drinks with strangers, hoping for a spark. This means that I’ve had many incredible opportunities for growth and achieving my goals but there have been periods of time where I’ve felt like I've really missed out on having someone beside me to share my success. I’m lucky to have a fantastic network of supportive family and friends but sleeping alone every night for almost 28 of my 29 years has taken a bit of a toll.
What is 'soft-launching' a relationship? And is it right for you?
Now, among other things, people are "soft-launching" their relationships. What our millennial therapist has to say about it.
Comments / 0