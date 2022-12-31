Unlike many of my friends who frequently share their dating escapades and relationship highs and lows, I have never been much of a dater. Whether it was school, career or my mental health and personal wellbeing, other aspects of my life have usually taken priority over swiping on Tinder and grabbing drinks with strangers, hoping for a spark. This means that I’ve had many incredible opportunities for growth and achieving my goals but there have been periods of time where I’ve felt like I've really missed out on having someone beside me to share my success. I’m lucky to have a fantastic network of supportive family and friends but sleeping alone every night for almost 28 of my 29 years has taken a bit of a toll.

