A 74-49 final score summed up a difficult night for the Washington men’s basketball team. Apart from a few bright moments of dunks, rebounds, and smart defense sprinkled throughout Sunday’s game, the Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) were outmatched in almost every facet from beginning to end. Washington’s closest...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO