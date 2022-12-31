Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
Knox Pages
Centerburg escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
Knox Pages
Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails
MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
Knox Pages
Utica stops Centerburg in snug affair
Utica surfed the tension to ride to a 55-50 win over Centerburg on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Centerburg squared off with Granville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Can a Mayor's Youth Council increase civic participation?
MOUNT VERNON — Chance connections frequently spark creativity. When they lead to collaboration and change, it's even better. Such was the case several years ago when Auralie Yoder heard Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr talk about getting youth involved in local government. How can Ashland Co. leaders more effectively...
Knox Pages
Debra Perrine
Debra J. Perrine, age 67, passed away in Newark, Ohio. She was born on July 1, 1955, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Wells) Wiggins. Memorial contributions in Debra’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To plant a tree in...
Knox Pages
Dolly M. Peck
Dolly M. Peck, age 86, of Centerburg passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. Friend may call on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, beginning at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Larry Hiles officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Knox Pages
Carey hustles by Bucyrus
Carey knocked off Bucyrus 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork wins tense tussle with Loudonville
With little to no wiggle room, Clear Fork nosed past Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Loudonville High School. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Brenner sworn into Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS — State Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) was sworn into the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies today at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly. "I am honored to be re-elected to the Ohio Senate,” Brenner said. “I will be focusing on...
Knox Pages
Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster
Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Highland snatches victory over Centerburg
Highland fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Centerburg in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0