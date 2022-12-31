MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.

