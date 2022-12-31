ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Ruth
3d ago

It's so many people that have died at the age 22 of this year. Wth is going on?

mary west
3d ago

Glad it was not from drugs!! Sorry to see such a healthy looking young man taken in his prime!! 💙💙💙 RIP 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

MH17
3d ago

Murdered we might as well face this crap the medical industry has lost all credibility

The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'

You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

Former Jaguars star dies at 38

The Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL fans received some horrific news Monday when it was announced that former Jacksonville Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri had died Friday from an apparent heart attack at the age of 38. According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri had driven from Georgia to West Lafayette to see his wife when Read more... The post Former Jaguars star dies at 38 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
247Sports

Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff

A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
NBC News

Brigham Young University offensive lineman dies in construction accident

HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI

