Ruth
3d ago
It's so many people that have died at the age 22 of this year. Wth is going on?
mary west
3d ago
Glad it was not from drugs!! Sorry to see such a healthy looking young man taken in his prime!! 💙💙💙 RIP 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
MH17
3d ago
Murdered we might as well face this crap the medical industry has lost all credibility
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Jett White, nation's No. 4 cornerback in 2025, decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon
Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NFL World Is Praying For Philadelphia Eagles Star Today
The Philadephia Eagles are hoping Josh Sweat's injury isn't a serious one. Sweat, who's one of their best defensive players, went down early during Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints. He got shaken up as he was making a tackle and had to be stretchered off the field.
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
Look: Basic Rose Bowl Concession Prices Are Absurd
Any fan that attends sporting events these days likely understands that concession prices often aren't a great deal. Food and drink prices today at the Rose Bowl, however, are taking the term "rip off" to a new level. Utah Utes beat writer Josh Newman posted this photo in Pasadena on ...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
Iowa Football: Freshman quarterback Carson May enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The second wave of transfers has begun. With bowl season wrapped up, it's not going to be surprising to see an influx of talent across the country enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Tuesday morning, a source informed HawkeyeInsider that freshman quarterback Carson May has elected to enter the portal.
247Sports
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
Former Jaguars star dies at 38
The Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL fans received some horrific news Monday when it was announced that former Jacksonville Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri had died Friday from an apparent heart attack at the age of 38. According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri had driven from Georgia to West Lafayette to see his wife when Read more... The post Former Jaguars star dies at 38 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
Brigham Young University offensive lineman dies in construction accident
HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
