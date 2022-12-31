PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO