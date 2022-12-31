Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped for a major night vision camera upgrade
When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones launching soon, it seems that the Ultra model will once again have the biggest upgrades attached to it – and those upgrades apparently include "night vision" capabilities in terms of its cameras. This comes via well-respected leaker Ice...
Best TVs at CES 2023: next-gen OLED from Samsung and LG, and what to expect
All the 8K and 4K TV news from CES 2023 that you need to know if you're looking to upgrade this year. TVs are always one of the biggest parts of CES, and CES 2023 will be no different. Most of the biggest TV makers announce their major launches for the year at the event, and we'll be updating this guide to the best TVs of CES 2023 with all the most significant news as it's announced.
Bought a TV over the holidays? Here’s why you need to add a soundbar
Few things are sweeter than the moment you turn on a new television. Mounted on the wall, or balanced on a media unit, when the light comes on and – after a brief period of logging into all of your many streaming services – the images start to play.
The best smart home tech of CES 2023: fresh ideas from Samsung, LG and more
The smart home has been one of the biggest themes of CES over the past decade – and we're expecting that to be the case again at CES 2023. Why? A big reason is because a new smart home standard called Matter has finally arrived – and it promises to be the glue that binds all of our new smart home tech together.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds bring coaxial dual drivers in partnership with Dynaudio
What is a smartphone release in 2023 without a complementary set of color-co-ordinated, fresh feature-toting set of earbuds? It would be a mistake, that's what – and it's one that OnePlus won't be making with the release of its new OnePlus 11 smartphone, unveiled today (January 4, although the official launch event won't be until February 7, as previously reported).
The 12 most exciting cameras of 2023, from the Canon EOS R50 to the iPhone 15
Against all the odds, 2022 was a pretty big year for new cameras – we saw affordable mirrorless cameras make a much-needed comeback, while at the opposite end of the scale the Nikon Z9 scooped our camera of the year award. With the chip shortages and shipping delays now...
You can get a Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $499 at Mint Mobile - here's how
The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just listed one of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals we've ever seen, offering this excellent Android flagship for just $499 (was $899) (opens in new tab). While you'll have to buy at least a four-month plan in conjunction with this particular deal,...
HyperX SoloCast review: an affordable USB mic for podcasting
The HyperX SoloCast is slim on features, which isn't surprising considering its affordable price tag, but it picks up sound clearly, offers a decent amount of background noise rejection, and is easy for a beginner to use. It’s a cardioid mic, but it picks up sound from both in front and behind, which could be advantageous for some users.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals another spec upgrade for 2023
It's been a busy few days for Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks, but we're not done yet: the latest from the rumor mill is that the three models in the range are going to come with internal storage options starting at 256GB, up from 128GB last year. This comes from regular...
TechRadar's year in review: 2022 in phones, TVs, computing and more
Goodbye, 2022 - and hello to the shiny new world of 2023! Granted, it doesn't look much different yet, but then we are only a few hours into the new year. So, what were our tech highlights of the past 12 months - and what can we expect to see in 2023? In short: lots. Virtually every week brought a massive new product launch or big story in one of the categories we cover, from the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to the arrival of QD-OLED screen tech in TVs, and from ever-more-powerful graphics cards to AI-powered autofocus in cameras. And 2023 promises to be every bit as exciting, beginning right away with the tech fest that is CES 2023.
These are the best (and worst) iPhone alarms to wake up to, according to science
Christmas is over. The giddy days of waking at 10am and starting the morning with a handful of Celebrations and, if you're brave, a small Baileys, are done. It's time to start acting like a responsible adult once again, and that means waking up on time and getting on with things. While it's tricky to neutralise the fundamental pain of waking up when your body does not feel it's appropriate, but there are a few things that might help. We've put together this list of hacks for waking up when it's still dark, but you could also turn your attentions to your alarm tone.
LG’s 2023 OLED TVs: smarter, lighter, and significantly brighter
After sitting things out last year, LG is back in full force for CES 2023, showing its latest and, according to the company, best OLED TV lineup yet. The big attention-grabber among LG’s CES announcements is a Brightness Booster Max feature for its G3 “gallery” line that ups peak light output 70% over conventional OLED models, something it achieves using a combination of hardware design and a light boosting algorithm.
Samsung’s 2023 TVs: smaller MicroLED, brighter mini-LED, new QD-OLED and more
Samsung’s new TVs at CES 2023 span a range of categories, with everything from MicroLED to OLED TVs and projectors getting a major tech refresh. While details on specific lines and screen sizes are scant at present, it’s clear that in 2023 Samsung will continue to push the 8K envelope while improving its core mini-LED-driven Neo QLED and lifestyle TV offerings.
Look out, AMD: Intel announces 24-core laptop processor in world-first reveal
Yowsers! Well, we’ve had our first peek from CES at what Intel has in store for 2023, and the headline act has to be the mighty Intel Core i9-13980HX: the new most powerful consumer laptop processor in the world. It looks like Intel is all about the CPUs at...
Microsoft 365 Business Basic vs Standard vs Premium: what are the differences?
It doesn’t matter if you use your PC or laptop for work, everyday home use or entertainment – at some point you’ll need productivity tools (opens in new tab). And if you find yourself in that position, you’ll undoubtedly take a look at Microsoft 365. While...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could get a small but important screen upgrade
If you were hoping the Samsung Galaxy S23 line would have significantly better screens than the Samsung Galaxy S22 series then you’re probably going to be out of luck, as all signs suggest they’ll be almost identical – but there could be some small differences which might have a big impact.
Nvidia at CES 2023: RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4000 laptop GPUs revealed - as it happened
Nvidia is at CES 2023, and all eyes were on the GPU maker at its keynote event, which is now over. Last year wasn't the best for Nvidia - while it launched some new GPUs, such as the RTX 3090 Ti, and next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, it also had some stumbles. The 3090 Ti was considered a misfire, while Nvidia's initial plans to launch two RTX 4080 GPUs, one of which was revealed to be quite a bit less powerful, didn't go down well.
VPN APK: here’s how to download the best
Getting hold of an Android Package Kit, or APK, is sometimes the best way to get an app on your Android device, especially when it comes to VPN services. It’s the file format that ensures the VPN software is going to be compatible with your Android device, but going down the path of an APK isn’t normally done via the more commonly used Google Play store.
HP ENVY Inspire 7200e/7220e Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more
Want to inspire envy in the office? This budget business AOI won’t do that, but it does have all the features you need for working at home, including an excellent touchscreen. It prints a great photo too, but the auto duplex mode is slow, there’s very little ink in the box and cartridges are expensive.
Amazon just shut down its own encrypted chat app
Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) consumer-focused encrypted chat app Wickr Me is quietly winding down after shutting down sign-ups in December 2022. Having been acquired by Amazon in June 2021 after first launching Wickr Me in 2012, Wickr said in an announcement (opens in new tab) on its company news blog that the move was being made so that it could focus on encrypted communication solutions geared towards enterprise users.
