Detroit, MI

Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0jzOnSXY00

Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games.

The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the league with 54.7 points in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.5.

The Pistons have gone 4-16 away from home. Detroit is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 10.2 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 117.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf), Rudy Gobert: out (illness).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

