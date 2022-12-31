Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 56, Allen Park Cabrini 23
Ann Arbor Huron 72, Northville 47
Bedford 65, Erie-Mason 59
Cass City 62, Marysville 28
Chelsea 76, Flat Rock 57
Clarkston 57, Utica Eisenhower 56
Clawson 55, Pontiac A&T 47
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio 73, Detroit King 68, 2OT
Dearborn 46, Berkley 40
Dearborn Fordson 57, Detroit Southeastern 47
Detroit Cass Tech 59, Grand Rapids Northview 42
Detroit Catholic Central 63, Ecorse 49
Detroit Loyola 81, Fenton 49
Durand 72, Perry 56
East Lansing 61, Williamston 32
Goodrich 67, St. Clair 23
Grand Haven 60, Traverse City St. Francis 48
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 65, Warren De La Salle 55
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43, Schoolcraft 41, OT
Hudsonville 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 50
Hurley, Wis. 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 46
Ithaca 79, Buckley 72
L’Anse Creuse 76, Ferndale 75
Laingsburg 68, Corunna 50
Ludington 64, Spring Lake 61
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 76, Detroit University Prep 75
Manistique 51, Mackinaw City 49
Menominee 49, Marinette, Wis. 34
Mesick 57, Manton 35
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 66, Dundee 64
New Haven 85, Flint Kearsley 40
North Farmington 71, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 35
Port Huron Northern 70, Hamtramck 69
River Rouge 68, Farmington 26
Saginaw Heritage 63, Warren Fitzgerald 28
Tecumseh 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 30
Traverse City West 63, Holland West Ottawa 57
Troy Athens 58, Madison Heights Lamphere 38
Vassar 43, Bay City All Saints 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
