ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Friday’s Scores

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0jzOn09h00

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 56, Allen Park Cabrini 23

Ann Arbor Huron 72, Northville 47

Bedford 65, Erie-Mason 59

Cass City 62, Marysville 28

Chelsea 76, Flat Rock 57

Clarkston 57, Utica Eisenhower 56

Clawson 55, Pontiac A&T 47

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio 73, Detroit King 68, 2OT

Dearborn 46, Berkley 40

Dearborn Fordson 57, Detroit Southeastern 47

Detroit Cass Tech 59, Grand Rapids Northview 42

Detroit Catholic Central 63, Ecorse 49

Detroit Loyola 81, Fenton 49

Durand 72, Perry 56

East Lansing 61, Williamston 32

Goodrich 67, St. Clair 23

Grand Haven 60, Traverse City St. Francis 48

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 65, Warren De La Salle 55

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43, Schoolcraft 41, OT

Hudsonville 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 50

Hurley, Wis. 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 46

Ithaca 79, Buckley 72

L’Anse Creuse 76, Ferndale 75

Laingsburg 68, Corunna 50

Ludington 64, Spring Lake 61

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 76, Detroit University Prep 75

Manistique 51, Mackinaw City 49

Menominee 49, Marinette, Wis. 34

Mesick 57, Manton 35

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 66, Dundee 64

New Haven 85, Flint Kearsley 40

North Farmington 71, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 35

Port Huron Northern 70, Hamtramck 69

River Rouge 68, Farmington 26

Saginaw Heritage 63, Warren Fitzgerald 28

Tecumseh 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 30

Traverse City West 63, Holland West Ottawa 57

Troy Athens 58, Madison Heights Lamphere 38

Vassar 43, Bay City All Saints 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Monday’s Scores

Detroit University Prep 49, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WYOMING STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy