Turkish 2022 trade deficit leaps 138% to $110.2 billion -ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The Turkish trade deficit widened 138.4% from the previous year to $110.19 billion in 2022, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, with exports rising 12.9% to $254.2 billion and imports jumping 34.3% to $364.4 billion. In December, the trade deficit widened 52% from a year earlier...
Next party up as Bulgaria seeks new government
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday. Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he...
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) – Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4...
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec – final PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the...
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI (Reuters) – Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 in...
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows
(Reuters) – European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while France’s CAC 40 added...
Indonesia eyes $11 billion in capital market fundraising this year
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is targeting 170 trillion rupiah ($10.92 billion) in capital market fundraising for this year, including from initial public offerings and debt instruments, its financial regulator said on Monday, well below the amount raised in 2022. About 260 trillion rupiah was raised through the capital market...
Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown. The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index edged down to a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in...
China promises more medicines in rural areas amid COVID surge
BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's cabinet said it will step up medicine distribution and meet the demand from medical institutions, nursing homes and rural areas, state media reported on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
Turkey announces cheaper mortgages for mid-income Turks
ANKARA (Reuters) – Mortgages with lower rates and longer maturities will be offered to middle income Turks looking to buy new housing, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday. Nebati told a news conference the mortgage loans with amount up to 5 million lira ($266,823), will have up...
Finland appoints interim defence minister to cover parental leave
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland will appoint an interim defence minister on Thursday, its government said, after the serving minister announced he was taking two months off to look after his 6-month-old baby son. Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen, 48, became Finland’s first male minister to take parental leave when he...
Spanish services activity expands again in December
MADRID (Reuters) – Activity in the Spanish services sector expanded for the second consecutive month in December, supported by a marginally better demand environment amid slowing inflation, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Spain’s services sector, which accounts for around half of Spanish...
