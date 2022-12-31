Hedge fund wizard Michael Burry kicked off the new year with another dire prediction about the US economy, warning this week that a recession is already underway and another spike in inflation is likely in the near future. Burry, the CEO of Scion Asset Management who rose to national prominence after being featured in the 2015 film “The Big Short,” has repeatedly cautioned about lingering economic trouble over the last year as inflation soared and markets tanked. In his latest warning, Burry suggested that inflation, which has cooled in recent months, will surge again whenever the Federal Reserve decides to cut its...

