Fed’s preferred index shows inflation easing again
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation eased again last month, potentially bolstering hopes that central banks will slow down interest rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in November and 5.5 percent over the last year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. That’s down from the…
CNBC
Dollar jumps before Fed minutes, euro dips as inflation moderates
The greenback jumped on Tuesday before the Federal Reserve on Wednesday releases minutes from its December meeting, while the euro was dented by moderating inflation data. The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points last month after delivering four consecutive 75-basis point hikes but stressed the need to hold rates in restrictive territory to bring down inflation.
German inflation slows in December on one-off energy payment
BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German inflation eased for a second month in a row in December due to falling energy prices and the government's one-off payment of household energy bills, coming in below expectations even as analysts warn that a continued slowdown is not a given.
104.1 WIKY
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Goldman Sachs economists keep doubling down on their call that we’ll avoid a recession. Their boss disagrees
What a difference 30% makes. Goldman’s chief economist sees about a one-in-three chance of the economy shrinking, but CEO David Solomon sees it the other way.
US News and World Report
High Inflation Here to Stay for Coming Months, Says German Industry
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's inflation rate is unlikely to decline rapidly at present and the European Central Bank's target of 2% will only become feasible by the middle of the decade, the BDI industry association said in a survey for Reuters published on Friday. Inflation, which slowed slightly to 11.3%...
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
CNBC
China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows
China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry warns ‘another inflation spike’ is coming
Hedge fund wizard Michael Burry kicked off the new year with another dire prediction about the US economy, warning this week that a recession is already underway and another spike in inflation is likely in the near future. Burry, the CEO of Scion Asset Management who rose to national prominence after being featured in the 2015 film “The Big Short,” has repeatedly cautioned about lingering economic trouble over the last year as inflation soared and markets tanked. In his latest warning, Burry suggested that inflation, which has cooled in recent months, will surge again whenever the Federal Reserve decides to cut its...
104.1 WIKY
European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows
(Reuters) – European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while France’s CAC 40 added...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
Dollar falls as Europe inflation cools and China lifts the Aussie
LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday, losing out to commodities currencies like the Australian dollar and against the euro, which got a lift from a raft of data that suggested European inflation may finally have peaked.
104.1 WIKY
French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec – final PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the...
104.1 WIKY
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media. The move is expected to further boost the appeal of Dubai to tourists and...
104.1 WIKY
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI (Reuters) – Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 in...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%
Turkey's annual inflation pulled back further in December from a two-decade high, official data showed Tuesday, helping President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chances in elections due by June. Consumer prices rose by 64.3 percent in December from the same time last year, the state statistics agency said, compared to an 84.4-percent...
104.1 WIKY
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) – Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4...
