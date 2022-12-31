ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hurtado requests recount for State Senate Dist. 16 race

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections offices announced Tuesday after that the Democratic candidate in the race for State Senate District 16 has requested a recount of ballots cast in Kern County. This comes after the office completed its request for a recount by the Republican candidate...
KERN COUNTY, CA
La France Drive, near S. H closed due to sinkhole

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is warning residents to avoid La France Drive near South H Street for the rest of the week as crews work to repair damages caused by a sinkhole. The City said in a social media post that the closure between South...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
PG&E investigating power outage in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: 1/3/23 (6:56 a.m.) The PG&E website now estimates 400 customers are still without power. PG&E is investigating a power outage that affected more than 1,400 people in east Bakersfield, Tuesday morning. Reports said it began at around 5:03 in the morning from Edison Highway...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BPD searching for car allegedly involved in burglary

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a car suspected to be involved in a house burglary. Bakersfield police said the theft happened on Monday, December 5, 2022, at around 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block of Spruce Street. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CHP Bakersfield arrest 11 during New Years maximum enforcement period

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The CHP Bakersfield Area released their statistics for the maximum enforcement period during the New Years weekend. It started on Friday, December 30, 2022 and ended on Monday, January 2, 2023. CHP Bakersfield Area said they arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Coroner: Cause of death released for body found in Lamont park

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead at a park in Lamont. According to the report, the man, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez, was killed on December 12, 2022 after getting shot several times at Bear Mountain Park and the manner of death is homicide.
LAMONT, CA
Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Ridgecrest

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
RIDGECREST, CA
Pedestrian killed in collision on Hwy. 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed Tuesday night on Hwy 178 after being hit by a driver. Officers were called to westbound 178 near Union Avenue just before 6:00 pm for a crash involving a pedestrian and a driver. When they arrived...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BPD: Search for man accused of stabbing security guard Christmas Eve

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stabbing a security guard at a bar Christmas Eve. Bakersfield police said the incident happened on Christmas Eve, at around 9:17 p.m., at the Sports and Spirits Bar,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

