Bakersfield Now
Hurtado requests recount for State Senate Dist. 16 race
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections offices announced Tuesday after that the Democratic candidate in the race for State Senate District 16 has requested a recount of ballots cast in Kern County. This comes after the office completed its request for a recount by the Republican candidate...
Bakersfield Now
La France Drive, near S. H closed due to sinkhole
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is warning residents to avoid La France Drive near South H Street for the rest of the week as crews work to repair damages caused by a sinkhole. The City said in a social media post that the closure between South...
Bakersfield Now
PG&E investigating power outage in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: 1/3/23 (6:56 a.m.) The PG&E website now estimates 400 customers are still without power. PG&E is investigating a power outage that affected more than 1,400 people in east Bakersfield, Tuesday morning. Reports said it began at around 5:03 in the morning from Edison Highway...
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for car allegedly involved in burglary
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a car suspected to be involved in a house burglary. Bakersfield police said the theft happened on Monday, December 5, 2022, at around 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block of Spruce Street. The...
Bakersfield Now
East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
Bakersfield Now
CHP Bakersfield arrest 11 during New Years maximum enforcement period
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The CHP Bakersfield Area released their statistics for the maximum enforcement period during the New Years weekend. It started on Friday, December 30, 2022 and ended on Monday, January 2, 2023. CHP Bakersfield Area said they arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence. The...
Bakersfield Now
VIDEO: Suspects mistakenly set themselves on fire after pouring gasoline onto business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News shows two people wearing dark clothing, pouring what appears to be gasoline on the ground and onto the side of the building. Just after midnight Monday, the Kern County Fire Department received calls for what they initially thought was...
Bakersfield Now
Shafter PD: Sawed-off shotgun, drugs found during stop for expired registration
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A traffic stop for expired registration leads police to find a sawed-off shotgun and drugs inside a car, arresting three people. The Shafter Police Department said on January 2, 2023, at around 10:10 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration.
Bakersfield Now
Coroner: Cause of death released for body found in Lamont park
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead at a park in Lamont. According to the report, the man, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez, was killed on December 12, 2022 after getting shot several times at Bear Mountain Park and the manner of death is homicide.
Bakersfield Now
Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Ridgecrest
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed in collision on Hwy. 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed Tuesday night on Hwy 178 after being hit by a driver. Officers were called to westbound 178 near Union Avenue just before 6:00 pm for a crash involving a pedestrian and a driver. When they arrived...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Search for man accused of stabbing security guard Christmas Eve
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stabbing a security guard at a bar Christmas Eve. Bakersfield police said the incident happened on Christmas Eve, at around 9:17 p.m., at the Sports and Spirits Bar,...
Bakersfield Now
Shafter PD: Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests after guns and drugs found on New Year's Eve
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Four people started the new year behind bars after Shafter police found two loaded guns and drugs inside a car during a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The Shafter Police Department said on December 31, 2022, at around 11:03 pm,...
