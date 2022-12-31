ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews rescue person from island in swollen Roseville creek

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

ROSEVILLE - Crews rescued a person who was stuck on an island in the middle of a swollen Roseville creek on Friday.

On Friday around 2 p.m., Roseville Police and Fire Dispatch Center received a 911 call alerting them to a medical emergency around the green belt area off of Antelope Creek Drive, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

The department says the incident was increased to a rescue alarm and Roseville Fire Department's technical rescue team was notified.  Crews, equipped with special water gear, waded into the creek and brought the person to safety.

The person who was stranded was initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.

