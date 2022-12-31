How to watch Detroit vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best of Milwaukee 2022: Milwaukee Music
Chicago-born, Milwaukee-raised musician Evan Christian studied flamenco guitar in Madrid, Spain. He mixes blues, soul and R&B with what Jelly Roll Morton coined the “Spanish tinge.” With his trademark bowler hat, Christian has been a regular performer at the Jazz Estate, the East Side club of which he has been rumored to become part owner. (Blaine Schultz)
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 562 New Cases, No Deaths
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 562 new COVID-19 cases. The state has an average of 820 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 9,806 new cases, and a 7-day average of 8,665 cases per day. In 2020, 1,563 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,254 cases per day.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Missouri man who drove to Wisconsin during 2020 Kenosha protests sentenced on gun charges
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missouri man who has stated to be against Antifa and Black Lives Matter has been sentenced to federal prison on gun-related charges stemming from the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On December 29, Michael Karmo, a 42-year-old from Hartsville, Missouri, was sentenced to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
William Allen Guenther
RACINE – William Allen Guenther, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, following a heart attack. Born in Racine April 12, 1947, he was the youngest of four brothers and resided in Racine for most of his life. William, who was known as Bill to friends,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James Dominic Pulera, Sr.
KENOSHA—James Dominic “Jimmy” Pulera, Sr., of Kenosha passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 31, 2022, at Froedtert South—Pleasant Prairie. Born in Kenosha on January 15, 1933, he was the son of Rosario and Rose (LePera) Pulera, A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Majority of tents removed from MacArthur Square
Roughly 95% of tents in MacArthur Square near Milwaukee’s courthouse have been removed as of Friday, and the vast majority of people who were occupying the tents are now indoors. Street Angels is a local nonprofit that provides clothes, food, sleeping bags and tents for the homeless, as well...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and the another man
Monday marked a summer return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine.”It’s just like being around family,” said Montavius Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot and killed early on New Year’s Day.”Rerun, he loved his bar, and it’s just so crazy that he died in his bar,” said Nicole Seay, a regular at Rerun’s.Seay said she was inside when the gunmen opened fire.Police said it all unfolded less than two hours into the new year.Surveillance video from a gas station across the street captured what Police call a chaotic scene.”I was in the back, you know, having a good time, then all of a sudden I hear gunshots, and I got down,” Seay said.The gunman killed Stewart and another man.His family identified him as Billy Petty.Racine police investigators returned to the scene Monday afternoon, continuing their investigation.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.”The only thing we can do is keep them in our mind, in our hearts and live on. I hope I can do something for my grandad to live on,” Everton said. Any witnesses, or other people w ith information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Darlene Fae (Paquet) Rokusek
KENOSHA—Darlene Fae (Paquet) Rokusek of Kenosha went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in L’Anse, MI in the home of her grandmother who delivered her . Darlene attended L’Anse schools, graduating in 1956, where she was Secretary of her class and drum majorette.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James E. Leuck
KENOSHA – James E. Leuck, 84 years old lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home. He was born March 29, 1938, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Edmund and Marian (Lichter) Leuck. James attended local schools and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army before he was honorably discharged in 1958. On October 4, 1958, James married Evelyn Kenney at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MISSING: Kenosha Police search for 15-year-old Jada Wilson
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is seeking help from the public in locating Jada Wilson, a missing 15-year-old. Jada Wilson of Kenosha went missing Monday evening (Jan. 2, 2023). – Credit: KPD. Wilson left her home, with her tan pit bull, on Monday (Jan. 2) at...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Betty Ann Turner (Weiher)
May 6, 1941 – Dec 26, 2022. RACINE – Betty Ann Turner, 81, passed away at her residence on December 26, 2022. Betty was born in Kenosha, WI, on May 6, 1941, the daughter of Herman and Martha (Perona) Weiher. For her career, she was employed with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Kenosha, WI for many years and later retired with Wrangler Jeans in Hackleburg, AL in early 2000’s.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Armed robbery, stalking charges could mean almost 45 years in prison for Racine man
RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man, apparently upset about the end of a two-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl, was charged this week with four criminal counts, including two felony charges for stalking and armed robbery that could lead to a total of nearly 45 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Comments / 0