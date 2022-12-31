Read full article on original website
Rowdy Yates
3d ago
Go back to the George Floyd RIOTS and see the pattern of the KPD not arresting criminals caught in the act. Now the criminals are trying to run the city. We need NEW LEADERS.
Reply(5)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
2 teens charged in deadly shooting of girl near 38th and Rohr
Authorities charged two young men with first-degree reckless homicide after they allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Oct. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Buffum and Chambers homicide; Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a man near Buffum and Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The accused is Jamil Allen. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near Buffum and Chambers on the morning...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Missouri man who drove to Wisconsin during 2020 Kenosha protests sentenced on gun charges
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missouri man who has stated to be against Antifa and Black Lives Matter has been sentenced to federal prison on gun-related charges stemming from the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On December 29, Michael Karmo, a 42-year-old from Hartsville, Missouri, was sentenced to...
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
ABC7 Chicago
2 killed in Racine shooting at local bar, including owner, New Year's Day
RACINE, Wis. -- Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a Racine, Wisconsin bar that killed two early Sunday morning. Less than three hours into the new year, two people were shot and killed at Rerun's Lounge in Racine, WDJT reported. Officials responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MISSING: Kenosha Police search for 15-year-old Jada Wilson
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is seeking help from the public in locating Jada Wilson, a missing 15-year-old. Jada Wilson of Kenosha went missing Monday evening (Jan. 2, 2023). – Credit: KPD. Wilson left her home, with her tan pit bull, on Monday (Jan. 2) at...
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
WISN
Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and another man
RACINE, Wis. — Monday marked a somber return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun's Lounge in Racine. "It's just like being around family," said Montavius Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot...
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Armed robbery, stalking charges could mean almost 45 years in prison for Racine man
RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man, apparently upset about the end of a two-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl, was charged this week with four criminal counts, including two felony charges for stalking and armed robbery that could lead to a total of nearly 45 years in prison if he’s convicted.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead
RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
WISN
Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother's scare; celebratory gunfire puts her, child in danger
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother shares her story about a New Year's scare. Police say her car was shot – and the reason has her fuming. 22-year-old Ja Acevedo told FOX6 News she feels a shattered sense of security – because the bullets came close to hitting some previous cargo.
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
Comments / 7