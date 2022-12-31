ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Rowdy Yates
3d ago

Go back to the George Floyd RIOTS and see the pattern of the KPD not arresting criminals caught in the act. Now the criminals are trying to run the city. We need NEW LEADERS.

WausauPilot

Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Buffum and Chambers homicide; Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a man near Buffum and Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The accused is Jamil Allen. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near Buffum and Chambers on the morning...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

2 killed in Racine shooting at local bar, including owner, New Year's Day

RACINE, Wis. -- Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a Racine, Wisconsin bar that killed two early Sunday morning. Less than three hours into the new year, two people were shot and killed at Rerun's Lounge in Racine, WDJT reported. Officials responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. by...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

MISSING: Kenosha Police search for 15-year-old Jada Wilson

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is seeking help from the public in locating Jada Wilson, a missing 15-year-old. Jada Wilson of Kenosha went missing Monday evening (Jan. 2, 2023). – Credit: KPD. Wilson left her home, with her tan pit bull, on Monday (Jan. 2) at...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and another man

RACINE, Wis. — Monday marked a somber return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun's Lounge in Racine. "It's just like being around family," said Montavius Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons

CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead

RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI

