ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 31

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCdgP_0jzOgIHP00

Get ready for one of the biggest days of the 2022 college football bowl season : the College Football Playoff semifinals, plus two other bowl games.

Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for. Looking for bowl game scores? Check them out here . Looking for bowl game picks? Check them out here .

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, Dec. 31, noon, ESPN

In terms of rankings, this is the topper among the non-playoff pairings. Hypothetically, any game involving Alabama has blowout potential, but the Crimson Tide have not been the juggernaut of years past, both winning and losing their share of tight ones. As for the Wildcats, the Big 12 champs are delighted with this opportunity and would love to cap off a huge season with a signature win.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Dec. 31, noon, ABC

They might want to just go straight to penalty kicks to decide this contest that might have more punts than points. Iowa football has been pretty unwatchable all season, and the Wildcats’ top offensive players won’t be around. The good news is it’s on at the same time as the Sugar Bowl, so there should be a good alternative.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, Dec. 31, 4 p.m., ESPN

A case could be made for this one to be in the No. 1 spot. The Horned Frogs seem incapable of playing any game that isn’t a nail-biter, and we certainly hope that tendency continues and breaks the trend of semifinal routs. Michigan, however, knows how to put games on ice in the fourth quarter, and the imposing Wolverines offensive line will look to do just that once again.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., ESPN

But we’ll give the top nod to the prime-time game, given the past success enjoyed by both programs under this format. The biggest question is whether the Buckeyes’ high-octane offense can make any headway against the Bulldogs’ defense, which doesn’t generate a ton of pressure but is superb in coverage and knows how to stop the run. But the Ohio State defense that was torched by the Wolverines also has much to prove, and UGA QB Stetson Bennett knows how to get the ball to the right place.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 31

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Even Jim Harbaugh's Dad Was Shocked By His Decision

Some viewers questioned Jim Harbaugh's clock management decisions late in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU. That seems to include his father. Up 51-45 in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs secured a first down with under two minutes remaining. Harbaugh let them run the clock, instead using his three timeouts on the ensuing three plays.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor

The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl Mistake

Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

734K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy