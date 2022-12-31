ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stats That Matter: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Stetson Fleming Bennett IV and the physicality of these 2022 Georgia Bulldogs are two core identities that have shaped them to be the team that they are to this point. They’re one game away from lifting another National Championship trophy and they have their Heisman finalist, run game, and defense to credit for it. Of course, there’s more to it, but those three things in particular have been essential.
COLUMBUS, OH
bulldawgillustrated.com

From The Field: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State came South with one goal: to bring the Georgia Bulldogs down to earth and shove the Buckeyes into the national championship game. They could not have gotten any closer. It was a valiant effort, but it was still a loss, and no amount of rationalizing will change the outcome.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Coach Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett share their thoughts on the TCU Horned Frogs

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. Who would have thought? The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship. This match-up wasn’t what everyone had in mind, but here we are. “Probability does not equal reality,” is what Coach Smart always said, and that’s exactly what we’re looking at.
FORT WORTH, TX
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: January 02, 2023

Georgia (11-4, 0-1 SEC) vs. South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) Monday, Jan. 2 | 7 p.m. | Stegeman Coliseum | Athens, Ga. TV: SEC Network (Brenda VanLengen and Steffi Sorensen) Radio: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network (Jeff Dantzler) Listen Link: Click Here. Storylines. » Georgia hosts No. 1 South Carolina in...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy