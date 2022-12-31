Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Stevens boys defeat Douglas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys basketball team defeated Douglas 60-49 Tuesday night. The Raider girls also earned a victory over Spearfish.
kotatv.com
Thunder girls enter new year with dominant win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder girls varsity team scored 14 goals over the new years weekend as they cruised to a doubleheader sweep over the Watertown Lakers. Ben Burns has highlights from Sunday’s matchup.
kotatv.com
Rush gears up for 3 games against Utah
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush played pretty well last week winning two of three games against Tulsa. Rapid City is back on home ice again this week as it hosts Utah for three key games.
KEVN
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
kotatv.com
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman located, officials say
RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
kotatv.com
Four-legged friend is appointed as therapy K9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County might have sworn in a new sheriff Tuesday, but a four-legged member of the team took the spotlight at the ceremony. Harley the dog was appointed by Sheriff Brian Mueller as the therapy K9 for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Harley promised...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
kotatv.com
There’s a new sheriff in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff. Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.
kotatv.com
Innovation & technology combine in Black Hills Works, providing independence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Works is an integral part of western South Dakota, making life for those with a cognitive or mobile disability more independent. One department at Black Hills Works uses technology and innovation to make this goal a reality. The assistive technology department at Black...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Common Council kills proposed TikTok Ban
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The controversial social media app ‘TikTok’ won’t be banned on city devices, at least for now. All but one council member, Jason Salamun, voted to table his proposal to have the city attorney’s office draft a ban at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
kotatv.com
Rate of pay approval for Pennington County Election Day workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pay rate for Election Day poll workers was set by the Pennington County Commission Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County auditor, these are the pay rates:. Superintendent, $275 per day (includes $30 for election school) Deputy (with experience), $225 per day (includes $30...
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood shop destroyed in fire
WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
kotatv.com
BHSU ushers in New Year with new strategic plan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University released its new five-year strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” Tuesday. The plan, according to a release from the university, focuses on four main goals:. Nurturing student experience. Evaluating and developing academic programs. Building on a supporting work environment.
