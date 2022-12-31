ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSL Power 99

Barbara Walters Has Died At The Age Of 93

By Lindsey Smith
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjNPI_0jzOe1Qj00
Photo: FilmMagic

Barbara Jill Walters , acclaimed broadcast journalist, TV host, and author, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday (December 30).

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," Walters' spokesperson Cindi Berger told CNN in a statement .

Walters was born September 25, 1929, and started her television career in the 1960s. By 1974, she became the co-host of The Today Show, making her the first woman to hold the title on an American news program . Walters continued to pioneer women in television by becoming the very first female co-anchor on ABC Evening News in 1976 and three years later, in 1979, until 2004, created and co-hosted 20/20 . She is, of course, also well known for her show The View , which she created in 1997 and retired in 2014 after 16 seasons on the hit show.

For her work, she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2000, and she was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989, as well as winning many Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Walters is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber .

Walters' greatest feats and being a pioneer for women in broadcast will certainly not be forgotten by all.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93

Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
Page Six

Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’

Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
KHQ Right Now

Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93

Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
AMY KAPLAN

Fans Slam Paula Abdul for 'Alarming' Christmas Instagram Photos

Paula AbdulPhoto byUnsplash - Used with permissiononUnsplash. On Christmas Day, 60-year-old pop star Paula Abdul shared several photos of her celebrating the holidays with some famous friends. But fans immediately took notice of her face in the images, accusing her of a major filter that made her look like a teenage girl.
orionmagazine.org

The Mushrooms That Ate Luke Perry

THE MUSHROOM BURIAL SHROUD that covered Luke Perry’s face and famous forehead was black as night, or perhaps it was white as bone, made of organic cotton, and inlaid with white crochet tubes that resembled lightning and pointed from the shoulders, hips, feet, and hands toward his heart, which was still in his chest. Each tube contained mushroom spores that had been trained to eat his flesh. He was to be consumed, in the shallow grave of his choosing, and return to the quiet embrace of the earth at his farm in Tennessee, dead of a stroke at fifty-two.
TENNESSEE STATE
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
675
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy